One of di mothers of di remaining students of Federal Government College Yauri for Kebbi state (northwest Nigeria) don tell BBC Pidgin say her prayer na say make e no be say na her daughter born afta tori comot say one of di students don give birth.

S﻿he tok as she confam to BBC Pidgin say dem get news say one of di girls wey remain for captivity don born for dia.

Na for June 2021 gunmen on top bike enta di school begin shoot killing one staff of di school and kidnap nearly 100 students.

Since dat time, many of di students don regain dia freedom afta dem pay ransom while for those wey no fit afford, dia children still dey in captivity for over a year now.

Di mother of di kidnapped SS2 student say she last speak to her daughter three weeks ago afta di gunmen wey kidnap dem allow dem call home.

“I hear di tori of di giving birth and immediately my mind just drop, I no fit imagine say small pikin wey suppose dey read for school undergo childbirth, I seriously pray and hope say no be my pikin but no be say I dey wish bad on any pesin child.”

“We (parents of di remaining kidnapped students) hold meeting on di 5th of dis month to see how we go press goment to helep us just like dem finally helep di Kaduna- Abuja train pipo.”

Di mother say she no fit count number of sleepless nights and cries since di day she receive call say dem don kidnap her daughter plus many oda students. eit At di moment, Kebbi state goment wey bin dey handle negotiations with di bandits about release neva update on di situation for long now.

H﻿ow di kidnap happun

Na on 17th of June 2021 gunmen attack di school for north-western Nigeria wia dem kidnap nearly 100 students.

8﻿6 don regain dia freedom as at dis time while 11- all of dem females still remain for custody.

F﻿GC Yauri na mixed school.

One of di two students of FGC Yauri wey escape from kidnappers den bin tell BBC how she take escape with dia phone.

According to di student wey spend over two months with kidnappers, di trust wey she gain from her captors na im allow dem give her dia phone to go find network."

Dem dey sometimes give me dia phone to tok to my parents and usually dem dey ask one of dia pipo to follow me go find network but afta some time, dem come trust me and dem dey allow me go alone."

“So one Saturday, as I dey try find signal, I come dey move further away from wia dem keep us and na so I take run enta Dansadau town and na dia police come see me."

“I speak to my father and e advise say make I handover di phone to authorities so dem go use am get useful information and dat na wetin I do."

Di student also speak of di pain of losing her sister for di kidnappers hand.

"Na pain wey no go ever go away, my sister bin get asthma and na pesin wey need special care and attention, I just pray say she dey for a beta place now.”

Di student say di kidnappers dey give di students food and Hijab and praying mat for those wey wan pray.

"Afta dem see say I sabi Quran wella dem come ask me to dey teach dem how to read am.

Dat na one of di reasons dem trust me and even allow me carry dia phone go find network. She bin tok.

