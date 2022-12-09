Netherlands 0-0 Argentina live updates

9 December 2022, 19:38 WAT New Informate 2 minutes wey don pass

Netherlands and Argentina go fight am out for one spot for di semi-finals of di World Cup when dem meet for Lusail on Friday.

Lionel Messi bin carry Argentina enta di last eight of di competition as dem beat Australia 2-1 for di previous round, while Netherlands beat di United States comot di tournament to progress.

First Half

10mins: A pass by Marcos Acuna ends up out side di lines

9mins: Memphis Depay breaks pass challenges inside di box, but put too much speed on di pass to Cody Gakpo.

6mins: Virgil van Dijk send long ball forward to Cody Gakpo, but e put too much power.

5mins: Rodrigo de Paul take a first-time shot from di edge of di box, but im own player block am.

2mins: Marcos Acuna fails to send pass into di box. Dem cut short im effort.

Netherlands 0-0 Argentina

1min: KICK OFF

Netherlands vs Argentina Line-ups

Netherlands: Noppert, Timber, Virgyl van Dijk, Aké, Dumfries, de Roon, de Jong, Blind, Gakpo, Depay, Bergwijn

Argentina : Martínez, Molina , Romero, Otamendi, Martínez, Acuña, De Paul, Fernández, Mac Allister, Álvarez, Messi

Team news

Di Netherlands get fully-fit squad to choose from as dem face Argentinafor one repeat of di 2014 World Cup semi-final, wey dem take penalty shootout settle.

Head coach Van Gaal name one unchanged teamfor di last 16 with Depay starting back-to-back games for di first time since September.

Argentina Di Maria don return to training after missing di win over Australia because of a quadriceps issue.

Rodrigo de Paul go dey assessed.

Head to head

Di 2014 World Cup semi-final na di most recent meeting between di two nations. Argentina triumph 4-2 for one penalty shootout after a goalless 120 minutes. Ron Vlaar and Wesley Sneijder get penalties saved by Sergio Romero. Argentina convert all four penalties, including dia first one by Lionel Messi.