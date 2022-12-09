Netherlands 0-0 Argentina live updates
Netherlands and Argentina go fight am out for one spot for di semi-finals of di World Cup when dem meet for Lusail on Friday.
Lionel Messi bin carry Argentina enta di last eight of di competition as dem beat Australia 2-1 for di previous round, while Netherlands beat di United States comot di tournament to progress.
First Half
10mins: A pass by Marcos Acuna ends up out side di lines
9mins: Memphis Depay breaks pass challenges inside di box, but put too much speed on di pass to Cody Gakpo.
6mins: Virgil van Dijk send long ball forward to Cody Gakpo, but e put too much power.
5mins: Rodrigo de Paul take a first-time shot from di edge of di box, but im own player block am.
2mins: Marcos Acuna fails to send pass into di box. Dem cut short im effort.
Netherlands 0-0 Argentina
1min: KICK OFF
Netherlands vs Argentina Line-ups
Netherlands: Noppert, Timber, Virgyl van Dijk, Aké, Dumfries, de Roon, de Jong, Blind, Gakpo, Depay, Bergwijn
Argentina : Martínez, Molina , Romero, Otamendi, Martínez, Acuña, De Paul, Fernández, Mac Allister, Álvarez, Messi
Team news
Di Netherlands get fully-fit squad to choose from as dem face Argentinafor one repeat of di 2014 World Cup semi-final, wey dem take penalty shootout settle.
Head coach Van Gaal name one unchanged teamfor di last 16 with Depay starting back-to-back games for di first time since September.
Argentina Di Maria don return to training after missing di win over Australia because of a quadriceps issue.
Rodrigo de Paul go dey assessed.
Head to head
- Di 2014 World Cup semi-final na di most recent meeting between di two nations. Argentina triumph 4-2 for one penalty shootout after a goalless 120 minutes. Ron Vlaar and Wesley Sneijder get penalties saved by Sergio Romero. Argentina convert all four penalties, including dia first one by Lionel Messi.
- Di Netherlands fit qualify for di World Cup semi-finals for di fourth time, after 1998, 2010 and 2014. No semi-final stage dey for 1974 and 1978 wen dem reach di final.
- Argentina fit reach di semis of di World Cup for di fifth time, after 1930, 1986, 1990 and 2014. Dem bin win di competition for di first time in 1978 when no semi-finals dey.
- Messi don score 789 goals for 1,000 official games for club and country in all competitions. E score im 1,000th match for di 2-1 win over Australia for di last of 16.