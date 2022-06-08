Tinubu win APC presidential ticket

Wia dis foto come from, BAT Wetin we call dis foto, APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

8 June 2022, 14:22 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Former Lagos state govnor Bola Ahmed Tinubu don emerge as di presidential candidate of Nigeria ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC).

E win afta beating 13 oda aspirants wey contest to represent di arty for di 2023 presidential election.

Seven oda aspirants bin step down during di primary and declare dia support for Tinubu while one aspirant step down for Prof. Osinbajo.

Tinubu poll 1,271 votes and and former minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi wey come second poll 316 votes.

Among di prominent pipo wey di national leader of di APC beat na Prof Osinbajo wey poll 235 votes and Senate president Ahmed Lawan wit 152 votes.

Bola Tinubu profile

Bola Ahmed Tinubu alias Jagaban, na man of many parts and im don dey very active for Nigeria political life for many years now.

Di 69 years old get reputation as a political godfather wey dey use im power and influence to support im candidates.

Im na accountant wit degree from Chicago State University for United States, and im work for major companies including Mobil Oil Nigeria before im win senate seat for 1992.

E later go on exile during di rule of military goment sake of im bin dey involved wit di pro-democracy National Democratic Coalition.

Afta di death of military leader General Sani Abacha, im return for 1998 and immediately return to politics.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu na two term govnor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007.

Although im bin no hold any political office afta 2007, but e get hand for di grooming of Lagos state govnors since den.