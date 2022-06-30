38 Nigerians wey UK deport go arrive Lagos today

46 minutes wey don pass

At least 38 Nigerians wey United Kingdom deport back to di kontri go enta Lagos dis morning according to authorities for Nigeria.

Di pipo wey UK dey send back to Nigeria include mothers and grandmothers and dem go arrive Lagos early this morning wit one controversial Home Office charter flight.

Tori be say some Ghanaian wey dem deport too fit dey on board di flight.

Why UK deport dem?

Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs tell BBC say UK dey send di pipo back to Nigeria sake of Immigration related offenses.

Some of di deportees claim say dem don live for UK for many years.

Some members of LGBTQ+ communities wey dey seek asylum for UK follow for di pipo wey dem sendback.

Dem fit face prosecution

Human rights campaigners UK say dem dey concerned about di welfare of di deportees.

Dem claim say about 10 women among di deportees dey suffer from severe mental health problems and dem dey on anti-psychotic medication.

Campaigner believe some of di affected persons fit face persecution - either becos of dia religion or on di basis of dia sexual orientation.