OPEC Secretary-General die hours afta visiting Nigeria President

Wia dis foto come from, OPEC Wetin we call dis foto, Muhammad Barkindo

21 minutes wey don pass

Muhammad Barkindo, di Secretary-general of di Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo don die.

Mele Kyari, wey be di group managing director of di Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, announce di death of Barkindo.

Di OPEC Secretary-General die hours afta visiting Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari for Aso Rock on Tuesday.

Kyari make di announcement for im tweet early mor-mor on Wednesday.

OPEC also confam di death of Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo.

E die on 6 July 2022 im home home kontri Nigeria.

OPEC Secretariat say Barkindo passing na big loss to di entire OPEC Family, di oil industry and di international community.

Kyari say Barkindo wey be 63 year die around 11p.m on Tuesday.

“We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo.

“He die at about 11 pm yesterday 5th July 2022. Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, di NNPC, our kontri Nigeria, di OPEC and di global energy community,” Kyari tweet.

E say dem go announce di burial arrangement soon.