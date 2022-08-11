Police officers die for Sierra Leone violent clash

Police for Sierra Leone don lose more of dia officers for di violent protest wey dey happun for di kontri.

Inspector general of police William Fayia Sellu say two officers die for di capital, Freetown, and four for di north of di kontri.

E say four odas dey seriously injured.

Sellu add say say dem don arrest 113 suspects across di kontri wit many properties injured.

E say several protesters also wunjure for di clash wey start during di protest against di high cost of living, corruption and police brutality.

Protest na "act of terrorism"

Youth minister Mohamed Orman Bangura say wetin dey happun for Sierra Leone no be protest, na "act of terrorism".

"Doz pipo no be protesters. Difference dey between protest and riot and acts of terrorism. Protesting dey different from acting as a terrorist...going against di state, killing young police officers," e tok.

E add say "dis na well planned, calculated and financed by members of di opposition All People's Congress.

“Members of di opposition pay young pipo to come to di street to take over governance," Bangura, wey be member of di ruling Sierra Leone People's Party tok.

"If di protest na sake of cost of living, why e no dey happun for for all di strongholds of di current goment? Why e dey happun for Makeni wey be di headquarter town of di opposition? Why e no be nationwide strike?

Bangura say Sierra Leone get 16 districts but di protest dey happun for three districts.

Wetin really dey happun?

Tori be say di West African kontri, bin dey struggle wit rising inflation, increase in di cost of liing and fuel crisis,

Palava bin dey boil over for number of reasons, wey include perceived lack of goment support for ordinary pipo wey dey struggle according to one constitutional lawyer and governance activist, Augustine Sorie-Sengbe Marrah.

''Na shikini empathy dey show from di central goment to encourage folks say dem see as dem dey suffer, and dat dem understand say dis na tough economic times

Hundreds of protesters come carry ogbonge waka enter di streets of Freetown, Sierra Leone on Wednesday, to protest di growing economic crisis

Sierra Leoneans bin dey also rally against corruption and police brutality.

Many pipo dey demands for di resignation of President Julius Maada Bio.

Some protesters and policemen die on di third day of violent protests wey don happun for di capital, Freetown, as well as several oda towns.

Videos on social media wey tori pipo Reuters bin verify show large crowds of protesters and piles of burning tyres for parts of di capital, Freetown.

Other footage show one group of young men wey dey throw rocks for one street wey dey filled wit whitish smoke.

Di protesters bin block di main access into di country's Lungi airport and clash with security agencies.

In addition to di three bodies wey dey mortuary, one Reuters tori pesin see anoda civilian body for one street for eastern Freetown.

Di police chief and toktok pesin no dey reachable for comment.

Di protesters dey demand di resignation of Sierra Leone president, Julius Maada Bio.

However, Police don release some report into di violent protest.

Say di protest dey highly unusual for Sierra Leone, especially for di West African kontri capital Freetown.

Some pipo don die for places wey pipo no too dey for oda cities in recent years.

President Julius Maada Bio say wetin lead to di violent protest go dey "fully investigated"

Di frustration of citizens increase sake of rising cost of ordinary tins for market for kontri wey World Bank say more dan half di population of around 8 million live below di poverty line.

Di calmness wey dey put fear for pipo body na im dey Freetown on Thursday as stores remain closed and pipo no gree com out sake of fear of more clash.

Internet observatory - NetBlocks say access to internet no dey for some hours on Wednesday and overnight.

Curfew go remain in effect from 7:00p.m. to 7:00a.m. local time from (Thursday) afta goment bin impose 3p.m. curfew on Wednesday to stop di violence.

Brief history of Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone na one of di kontris for west Africa.

Di kontri get im name from 15th-century Portuguese explorer Pedro de Sintra, wey be di first European to sight and map Freetown harbour.

Di capital, Freetown na one of di world largest natural harbours.

Most of di population dey involved in agriculture wey dem dey use chop but Sierra Leone na also mining centre – di land get diamonds, gold, bauxite, and rutile.

Like oda developing kontris Sierra Leone don get dia own wahala wey don worry di kontri.

Di violent clash in di 1980s wey lead to full blown civl war from 1991 to 2002.

Since di end of di war Sierra Leone still dey under go rebuilding of di kontri physical and social infrastructure.

Sierra Leone share border for di north and east by Guinea, on di south by Liberia, and on di west by di Atlantic Ocean.