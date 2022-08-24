Fact Check - Nigeria army detain elderly men for forest in southeast?

One foto wey trend online wey allegedly show Nigerian army personnel detain elderly men for one forest, no be true.

Di truth be say di pipo for dat foto na, Cameroonian sojas wey bin dey rescue civilians for dia kontri.

Di image na from 2020, no be 2022, as di publications suggest.

Dem share di foto wit dis caption:

“Dis na how Nigerian military dey harass, kill and maim our fathers we go farm… dis happun for Abia State today 24th Aug 2022”.

However, investigations by BBC Disinformation Unit show say di image na from Cameroon.

And e show sojas from dat kontri Rapid Intervention Battalion, wey dey known as French acronym (BIR).

Dem accompany di civilians wey dem rescue from separatist fighters for dat kontri.

Using reverse search tools, BBC Disinformation Unit trace one foto to one Facebook post wit seven related foto dem from October 16 2020.

Di caption wit dat photo say BIR don rescue dozens of civilians from one separatist chief named Agbor Oscar Nkeng for Lebialem.

Checks wit military fatigue database Camopedia also show say di uniform of di sojas for di foto match dat of BIR.

One story wey Cameroonian English language news website Kontripipo bin publish on October, 17 2020 confam say military bin rescue civilians for Cameroon dat day before, using di same picture wey don go viral now.

Cameroon na Nigeria neighbour for east and di two kontri area resemble each oda, na im make pipo dey believe dis fake news.