Police arrest Sam Larry one of di suspects for MohBad death

Wia dis foto come from, Sam Larry/Mohbad/Instagram

Di Lagos state police command say dem don arrest Balogun Olamilekan Eletu wey pipo know as Sam Larry.

Benjamin Hundeyin, tok-tok pesin of di police for Lagos confam di arrest on Thursday night.

Police bin don invite Sam Larry and artist Azeez Fashola alias Naira Marley for questioning over di death of Afrobeat star Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

Di names of di two pipo dey prominent among young pipo sake of dia initial relationship wit Mohbad.

Sam Larry and Naira Marley don dey consistent in dia position say dem no get hand for im death.

Wia dis foto come from, Ben Hundeyin/X Wetin we call dis foto, Benjamin Hundeyin, tok-tok pesin of di police for Lagos

On Wednesday, Naira Marley for interview say im go only show for di investigation “if police fit guarantee my safety”.

Sam Larry arrest come ahead of di corona inquest on Mohbad death wey dey start today.

What is a corona inquest

Lagos state judiciary set date wey dem go commence coroner inquest into di strange death of late Afrobeat star Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

Na for one reply letter wey coroner magistrate T A Shotobi bin sign on Tuesday e reveal say dem go begin inquest wey go expose di facts wey dey surround di death of Mohbad.

Inquest na judicial inquiry wey go help ascertain di facts wey surround any incident while coroner na judicial official wey get di power to conduct investigation or inquest into wetin cause di death of pesin.

Wetin inquest go do na to answer questions on how suspicious death bin happen.

BBC Pidgin follow ogbonge lawyer Festus Ogun tok about how dem go conduct di coroner inquest into di death of Mohbad and wetin go happun next.

Oga Ogun say dis particular death of Mohbad dey strange and na why dem go conduct an inquest.

Im also explain wetin coroner inquest mean and why e dey necessary.