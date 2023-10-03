How couple and dia two pikin die of electrocution for Taraba

Wia dis foto come from, Raymond Nfonnbok Wetin we call dis foto, Raymond Nfonnbok, im wife and two of dia pikin dem die of electrocution on Monday

one hour wey don pass

"We find Raymond deadi body as im hold laptop for im hand and di deadi body of im wife and two pikin dem dey beside am."

Dis na wetin Gambo Tibwa wey be Raymond Nfonnbok next-door neighbour tell BBC News Pidgin afta di man die of electrocution wit im wife and two pikin dem on Monday morning for Dinyavoh area of Jalingo, di Taraba State capital.

Madam Tibwa tok say around 10am 44-year-old Raymond bin rush out of im room to alert oda tenants for di compound say high power voltage dey and make evri bodi off dia light.

“Soon afta im go back to im room, we hear explosion from di direction of one transformer wey supply electricity to our area and we quickly come out from our rooms and see smoke dey come out from Raymond room,” Madam Tibwa tell BBC News Pidgin.

According to di tenant, dem call Raymond but nobodi answer. She say dem find di deadi body of Raymond, im wife identified as Mfon and two pikin dem, one male and female, wen dem enta dia room.

Madam Tibwa tok say Raymond last pikin escape wetin happun to im family sake of say di boy no dey inside di room wen di incident happun.

“As fate go get am, Raymond last pikin dey alive sake of say im no dey di room wen di incident happun,” she tok.

Raymond eldest son wey die for di incident na 15 years.

Wia dis foto come from, Raymond Nfonnbok Wetin we call dis foto, Raymond Nfonnbok last born no dey inside room wen di incident bin happun

Madam Tibwa say wetin she and oda tenants no sabi be say weda Raymond bin dey electrocuted wen im dey use im laptop and im wife and two pikin dem die wit am wen dem try to save am.

She tok say Raymond bin come from Akwa lbom and move to di compound around June dis year.

Madam Kubwa say Raymond and im family na pipo wey like to stay indoors.

She tok say all di neighbours know little about am and dem no sabi im relations but dem sabi say im be photographer and im wife bin dey teach for one private school.

"Im and im wife na peaceful pipo and dem neva get any misunderstanding wit any tenant for di compound,” Madam Tibwa tok.

However, Raymond close friend, simply identified as Segun tok say Raymond wife Mfon come to Taraba State for National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) some years back wen dem bin dey date each oda.

Oga Segun tok say Mfon bin encourage Raymond during her service year to come to Taraba State sake of di potential she see for di state.

E tok say Raymond bin go Taraba State aft aim service year to join her.

"Dem marry for International Praise Chapel Church Jalingo. Im later move to Living Faith Church, and den to Grace and Truth Liberation Ministry aka Carpenter's House wey dey for Nigeria Labour Congress House, Mile Six," Oga Segun tok.

Raymond bin establish im studio known as Rayfons Galleria. E dey into photography, videography and paintings before im death.

Di tok-tok pesin for di Taraba State Police Command SP Usman Abdullahi confam di incident to BBC News Pidgin.

SP Abdullahi tok say dem deposit di deadi bodi of di family to di mortuary wey dey di Federal Medical Centre Jalingo.

Di police tok-tok pesin say di family members bin dey electrocuted sake of high voltage of power wey lead to explosion of one transformer wey supply electricity for di area wey di victim dey stay.