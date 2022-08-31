I no go step down from PDP leadership - Iyorchia Ayu

Wia dis foto come from, Iyorchia Ayu

one hour wey don pass

Di chairman of di Peoples Democratic Party for Nigeria, Iyorchia Ayu, say e dey worry about di calls wey some pipo dey make for am to step down from im position.

E also tok say those wey dey do di calling be pikins wey no understand di goals of di party.

For im interview wit di BBC, di former member of di Nigerian Senate say wetin im sabi be say , di people of di kontri vote for am based on di conditions wey di r party set.

E add say even when dem go conduct di election of PDP national leaders, dem don decide say dem no go consider di party leader for di presidential candidate.

PDP gbege

E bin get one serious debate between di party and di presidential candidate wey lost for di primary election, dat be di Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike, wey reportedly set di conditions to continue to dey di party, and support Atiku Abubakar for di 2023 election.

Among di conditions be say make di party leader Iyorchia Ayu, wey come from Northern Nigeria, step down from im position.

However, for im response to di BBC kwesion, Oga Ayu say im no get nowhere to go, e say make dem reason say im dey elected based on di laws of di PDP party, so e no go step down sake of say some pipo just no want to see am.

"I be suppose spend four years as PDP President, now I neva even reach one year.

"Di issue of Atiku election no apply to di position of party leader. I bin win di election. I dey reform di party, di noise no dey bother me," Oga Ayu tok.

Di PDP leader add say im know say imdey work and e neva tiff money, so e no undadtsnd wetin pipo dey tok about.

E follow deny say di failure to bridge di divide wit Governor Wike fit hinder di party for di 2023 election.

"Wen we bin start di PDP journey, we bin no see dis children. Dem be pikin wey no sabi why we establish dis party.

"We no go allow one person to come destroy our party," Ayu tok.

Wia dis foto come from, PDP

How di party dey try settle

Despite efforts wey di PDP leaders make to tok to Oga Wike, di govnor neva show signs say e don gree, as e bin recently dey in contact wit di leaders of di ruling opposition, di All Progressives Congress (APC).

Last week, di PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and oda party govnors bin meet wit Oga Wike for London, United Kingdom.

Di believe be say dem dey try convince Wike to embrace Atiku as di party candidate.

But so far, Oga Wike neva come out to tok wia e dey stand im position, so far e still dey run meeting wit presidential candidates like Bola Tinubu of di APC and Peter Obi of Labour Party.

Howeva, as di PDP dey tok about how dem go break up wit Oga Wike, one big kasala come burst for north of di kontri, afta di former govnor of Kano, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, announce im defection from di NNPP to di Peoples Democratic Party.

E neva reach one month wey di leadership of di PDP and dia candidates go Kano city to receive Malam Ibrahim Shekarau.