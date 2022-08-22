Olu of Warri first coronation anniversary fotos
Traditional rulers, politicians and religious leaders attend di first anniversary of di coronation of di Olu of Warri.
His Royal Majesty, di Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atunwase III, Utieyinoritse Emiko mark one year on di throne wit celebrations.
Dem crown Ogiame Atunwase III, Utieyinoritse Emiko, for August 21, 2021.
E be di 21st Olu of Warri, di King of Itsekiri nation for Delta State.
Di anniversary ceremony happun dis weekend for Warri south-south Nigeria.
Royal games, cultural display and Thanksgiving service na some of di activities wey dem use mark di occasion.
Delta State Govnor Ifeanyi Okowa attend di Thanksgiving anniversary celebration.
"As di Olu and di great pipo of Itsekiri Kingdom celebrate di milestone, may di Almighty God, wey make dis day possible continue to grant Ogiame Atuwatse III long life and a prosperous reign." Gov Okowa tok
Checkout some of di beautiful fotos
Warri Kingdom short history
Di Kingdom of Warri [Warri Kingdom] or Iwere Kingdom from (1480-1848) bin dey di colonial Nigerian traditional states.
Di Olu or Ogiame (King) of Warri now dey only rule di Itsekiri pipo wey dey in di town of Warri for Delta State of Nigeria as a traditional leader.
Ogiame mean "king of di river".
According to Bini and Itsekiri histories, Olu Ginuwa, a prince of Benin Kingdom na im discover di Warri kingdom about 1480.For 1997, Nigeria Federal Government under General Sani Abacha create Warri South-West Local Government Council, with headquarters for Ogidigben wey be Itsekiri community in Warri.