Olu of Warri first coronation anniversary fotos

Wia dis foto come from, Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa Wetin we call dis foto, His Royal Majesty, di Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atunwase III, Utieyinoritse Emiko

22 August 2022, 19:56 WAT New Informate 54 minutes wey don pass

Traditional rulers, politicians and religious leaders attend di first anniversary of di coronation of di Olu of Warri.

His Royal Majesty, di Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atunwase III, Utieyinoritse Emiko mark one year on di throne wit celebrations.

Dem crown Ogiame Atunwase III, Utieyinoritse Emiko, for August 21, 2021.

E be di 21st Olu of Warri, di King of Itsekiri nation for Delta State.

Di anniversary ceremony happun dis weekend for Warri south-south Nigeria.

Royal games, cultural display and Thanksgiving service na some of di activities wey dem use mark di occasion.

Delta State Govnor Ifeanyi Okowa attend di Thanksgiving anniversary celebration.

"As di Olu and di great pipo of Itsekiri Kingdom celebrate di milestone, may di Almighty God, wey make dis day possible continue to grant Ogiame Atuwatse III long life and a prosperous reign." Gov Okowa tok

See major curse wey new Olu of Warri reverse for im coronation 23rd August 2021

Checkout some of di beautiful fotos

Wia dis foto come from, Gov Ifeanyi Okowa Wetin we call dis foto, Thanksgiving Service in honour of His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, for Olu Palace for Warri

Wia dis foto come from, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa Wetin we call dis foto, Delta state Govnor and Ayo Oritsejafor, Founder, Word of Life Bible Church Warri

Wia dis foto come from, Olori Atuwatse III Wetin we call dis foto, Many traditional rulers come to honour di first year reign of His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III,

Wia dis foto come from, Olori Atuwatse III Wetin we call dis foto, Di pipo for di kingdom wear dia colourful traditional cloth

Wia dis foto come from, Olori Atuwatse III Wetin we call dis foto, Di Olu of Warri dey rule di Itsekiri pipo

Wia dis foto come from, Olori Atuwatse III Wetin we call dis foto, Olu of Warri and im wife Olori Atuwatse III

Warri Kingdom short history

Di Kingdom of Warri [Warri Kingdom] or Iwere Kingdom from (1480-1848) bin dey di colonial Nigerian traditional states.

Di Olu or Ogiame (King) of Warri now dey only rule di Itsekiri pipo wey dey in di town of Warri for Delta State of Nigeria as a traditional leader.

Ogiame mean "king of di river".