‘Pipo no dey gree shake my hand, follow me chop’ – Man wey dey pack faeces tok
- Author, Mansur Abubakar
- Role, Journalist
- Reporting from Kano
Auwal Tukur Sheka job na to dey use drums to pack human faeces from soakaways wey don full.
“Our job motto na evri pesin get faeces for im house”
“Di painful part about my work be say some pipo no dey gree shake my hand or to siddon eat food with me.”
Na local method of sewage packing wey dey exist for many years and na for pipo wey no fit afford to pay tanker wey dey come wit pipes.
Di Kano man say na job wey e dey proud of because na im e use marry im wife and dey use train im 9 children.
Auwal and im colleagues dey make N5000 per drum of faeces wey dem pack comot go troway.
Filmed by: Gift Ufuoma
Edited by: Monday Idara