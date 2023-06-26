‘Pipo no dey gree shake my hand, follow me chop’ – Man wey dey pack faeces tok

Author, Mansur Abubakar

Role, Journalist

Reporting from Kano

one hour wey don pass

Auwal Tukur Sheka job na to dey use drums to pack human faeces from soakaways wey don full.

“Our job motto na evri pesin get faeces for im house”

“Di painful part about my work be say some pipo no dey gree shake my hand or to siddon eat food with me.”

Na local method of sewage packing wey dey exist for many years and na for pipo wey no fit afford to pay tanker wey dey come wit pipes.

Di Kano man say na job wey e dey proud of because na im e use marry im wife and dey use train im 9 children.

Auwal and im colleagues dey make N5000 per drum of faeces wey dem pack comot go troway.

Wetin we call dis foto, Auwal job na to dey pack human faeces

Wetin we call dis foto, Di motto of dia job na 'evri pesin get faeces for im house'

Wetin we call dis foto, Im don use di job mary wife and dey train im 9 pikin dem

Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na local method of sewage packing

Wetin we call dis foto, Dem dey charge per drum of faeces

Filmed by: Gift Ufuoma