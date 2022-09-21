Chinese man wey allegedly kill im girlfriend go spend im first night for Kurmawa prison

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Geng allegedly kill im girlfriend Ummukulthum

one hour wey don pass

Di 48-year-old Chinese national Geng Quanrong wey allegedly kill im girlfriend Ummukulthum Sani on Friday go spend im first night for Kurmawa prison inside Kano state afta court on Wednesday order im remand until October wen hearing go begin proper.

Na on Friday, 16 September Nigeria Police arrest Geng after e allegedly go im girlfriend house for Janbulo area of Kano, enta her room and use knife to stab her to death.

Dem bury Ummita as family and friends dey call her on Saturday morning according to Islamic rites.

Musbahu Lawal Kofar Nasarawa wey be tok-tok pesin for Correctional service for Kano confam to BBC Pidgin say di accused don enta dia hands and e go spend im first night with dem.

E also tok say di law mandate prisons to give am special treatment not minding di nature of im offence considering say na foreigner e be.

“Yes e go get special treatment since na foreigner na wetin di law tok be dat. In terms of food and oda tings, na doctors go determine dat one and we go use dia advice, no be must say e must eat wetin normal prisoners dey eat.” Dis na wetin officer Misbahu yan.

Nigeria Police carri di Chinese for Zungeru magistrate wia court grant dem custody and permission to remand am for prison.

However, di Magistrate, Hanif Sanusi Ciroma tok say di court lack jurisdiction to handle di case and order for di Chinese to dey custody of prison officials until dem get advice from di state ministry of justice.

Meanwhile, di leadership of di Chinese community for Kano on Tuesday visit Kano Emir palace to condole with di pipo over di murder wey dia compatriot allegedly carry out.

Guang Lee Zhang wey be deputy chief of Chinese pipo for Kano wey act in place of im brother Mike Zhang wey travel to China say wetin dey happun dey very sad and regrettable.

D﻿i mata so far

Wia dis foto come from, Abdullahi Abdul

Sadiq Sani, immediate elder brother of Ummukulthum Sani bin tell BBC Pidgin say e still dey devastated as e don lose im best friend and most caring pesin for di world.

Sadiq say Ummita wey dey in her final year for Agriculture department for Usman Danfodio University and bin dey really look forward to graduating and contributing her own quota to development for society.

Sadiq also speak about im relationship with prime suspect Geng wey Police arrest for di murder explaining dat nobody for di family and di neighbourhood imagine say e go do something like dis.

“We dey see am as nice guy wey know wetin e dey do, I and my family dey relate well with am even for our neighbourhood e get one time wey im car spoil afta e come our house and na one of my neighbours use im car drop am for im house.”

“So na something wey shock everybody wey hear say na Geng (allegedly) do something like dis.”

Sadiq say im and friend comot di house to go chop outside few minutes before di murder happun on dia return na im dem meet plenty pipo outside di house.

“Assuming me and my friends dey di house dis whole tin for no happun because at times about 10 guys dey dey room dey play video game, so we for stop am.”

Lastly, e tok say di family dey hope and wish for swift justice from authorities so dat pesin wey kill im sister go face penalty for wetin e do.

Earlier on, tok-tok pesin for Kano Police Command SP Abdullahi Haruna bin tell BBC Pidgin say di arrested Chinese national still dey with dem and investigation into wetin happun still dey go on at dis time.

Yes we don confam say one Chinese national Geng Quanrong scale fence to go allegedly kill im girlfriend, we don arrest am and investigations dey go on at dis time.”