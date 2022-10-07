World gatz act now to stop Russia nuclear threat - Zelensky

31 minutes wey don pass

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky say Russian officials don begin "prepare dia society" for di possible use of nuclear weapons but add say im no believe say Russia dey ready to use dem.

For one interview wit BBC, President Zelensky deny say im get intention to strike Russia, and claim say dem bin mistranslate one earlier remark. "You gatz use preventive kicks," e say, referring to sanctions, "not attacks".

In recent weeks, di Ukrainian army don recapture large swathes of territory inside one successful counter-offensive wey don force Russian troops to abandon long-held positions. For wetin Kyiv describe as Moscow response to dia defeats, President Vladimir Putin don unite four partially occupied regions for Ukraine.

Di annexations, wey many dismiss as illegal, don raise fears of possible escalation for di war wey don pass seven-month. President Putin plus oda senior Russian officials don suggest say nuclear weapons – dem fit possibly use smaller, tactical weapons – to take defend those areas, although Western officials say evidence no dey say Moscow dey prepare to do so.

As e dey tok for one English presidential palace for Kyiv, President Zelensky say: "Dem don begin prepare dia society. And e dey very dangerous.

"Dem no ready to do am, to use amt. But dem don begin tok about am. Dem no know weda dem go use am or not. I think say e dey dangerous to even tok about am."

E deny say dem call for strikes on Russia during one online event on Thursday, e say di dem misunderstand di word e use for Ukraine.

Kremlin tok-tok pesin Dmitry Peskov condemn di initial comment as " appeal to start yet another world war", while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov say dis show why Russia dey right to launch dia operation for Ukraine.

"After dat translation," President Zelensky said, "tok say [di Russians] do dia way, how e dey useful for dem, and begin to retranslate am for oda directions."

Di interview happun hours afta US President Joe Biden tok say di Russian threat to use nuclear weapons don bring di world closer to "Armageddon" dan anytime since di Cuban Missile Crisis during di Cold War.

President Zelensky say action dey needed, as Russia threats na "risk for di whole planet". E claim say Moscow "make step already" by occupying di Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, wey Europe largest nuclear station wey President Putin dey try turn into Russian property.

"Di world fit urgently stop di actions of Russian occupiers," President Zelensky tok. "Di world fit implement di sanction package for dis kind cases and do everytin to make dem leave di nuclear power plant.”

Di Ukrainian army wey dey empowered by sophisticated Western-supplied weapons don make significant advances for di east and di south, reclaiming towns and villages even for areas di Kremlin claim say dem don dey part of Russia.

Di setbacks wey be major embarrassment for President Putin, don spark unusual criticism of di kontri military.

Inside di losses, President Putin announce di mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of reservists, wey lead to rare anti-war protests for Russia and to huge exodus of military-age men.

President Zelensky urge Russians to "fight for your body, rights and soul", saying: "Dis mobilised kids now, dey come witout machine guns, armoured jackets, dem just be cannon fodder.... If dem no want be kebab… dem gaz fight [for dia lives].

"All Putin dey afraid of no be nuclear strike. E dey afraid of im society, of im pipo.