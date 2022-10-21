Ronaldo blame 'heat of di moment' as United drop am for game against Chelsea

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

56 minutes wey don pass

Cristiano Ronaldo say "di heat of di moment" affect am for di incident wey lead to Manchester United dropping im for Saturday game at Chelsea.

Di Portugal forward leave Old Trafford before di end of Wednesday 2-0 win ova Tottenham - where e for be substitute wey dem no use.

"I don always tre to set di example mysef for di youngsters wey grow in all di teams wey I don represent," e write on Instagram on Thursday.

"Dat no dey alway possible."

E add say: "Sometimes di heat of di moment dey get di best of us.

"I just feel say I gatz to keep working hard for Carrington [United training ground], support my team-mates and dey ready for everything in any given game.

"Giving in to di pressure no be option. E no ever be. Dis na Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we go dey togeda again."

United say di 37-year-old remain one important part of di squad but regard dis as disciplinary mata.

Di game e go miss for Stamford Bridge na big one, with United just one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Several media outlets dey report say e refuse to come on as a late sub against Spurs.

Ronaldo leave di bench and walk down di tunnel for di 89th minute, even though United don only make three of dia permitted five substitutions.

E briefly go inside di dressing room before leaving di stadium.

Manager Erik ten Hag tok later say e go "deal with" di issue on Thursday.

Ronaldo don also bin show say e no dey happy say dem substitute am during Sunday 0-0 home draw with Newcastle.

Former England striker Gary Lineker tok say Ronaldo behaviour take di attention away from United good performance against Spurs.

"Dat dey unacceptable - e dey so poor," Lineker tok on BBC Match of di Day.

Ex-Wales captain Ashley Williams say: "Na great night for Manchester United and here we dey again toking about Cristiano Ronaldo - even though e no play."

Former England defender Micah Richards say: "For one of di great of di game to do dat na wen your team dey win, making di mata about im, dey disappointing."

Richards tok say Ronaldo behaviour dey "disrespectful" and dem need to allow am to leave for di January transfer window.

"Im manager get problem with am for di start of di season, during pre-season, and to then carry dis on... I just think na only one way dis need to go now," Richards tell BBC Radio 4.

"Dem need to come to agreement for January and dem need to let am go.

E dey undermine di manager there, so I think e dey best if dem just part ways."

Former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel tok say Ronaldo for know say such behaviour go create "headlines".

"Na di first time I fit say I dey disappointed with am. Normally I back am; I understand im situation," Schmeichel tell BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We dey for transition. Manchester United now na five managers down di road since Alex Ferguson.

"We have get Erik ten Hag in now wey get very clear ideas about di way e want to play football.

"We need understanding and time from everyone.