How dem find dead bodi of di son of couple wey jaguda pipo burn to death for Ogun river

Wia dis foto come from, Others

one hour wey don pass

Police say dem don find di dead bodi of Oreoluwan di pikin of one couple wey some jaguda pipo set on fire for dia house on New Year Day for Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Dem find Oreoluwa dead body for Ogun river, three days afta some jaguda pipo -wey police still neva fit identify- kill im parents , Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye.

Di couple bin just return from 2023 crossover church service wen di attack happun.

Dem burn dia corpse and dia house togeda, and later kidnap di son and di housemaid.

Reports say Kehinde bin dey work wit di Central Bank of Nigeria before im death and , imwife, Bukola, work wit di Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

How dem find Oreoluwa bodi?

Di Ogun State police confam say some fishermen na im first discover di body of Oreoluwa, one day afta dem find im parents burn to death for house.

For 7:30 for Monday, tori be say na river fishermen find di bodi of di 25 year old.

On Sunday, di ogun state police chief, Lanre Bankole bin ask di fishermen make dem help find di pikin bodi.

Tori be say afta di attack for dia home, di jaguda pipo carry Oreoluwa and dia houselp troway inside one river on di road from Adiħga to Ōbada-Oko for Abeokuta afta dem kill im papa and mama.

Idowu Taiwo, one of di river fishermen explain say since di Ogun state police chief tell dem make dem look for di deadibodi, na why dem no stop.

E say, e bin come di river yesterday morning to fish, na wen e find one pesin bodi wey dem tie for hand and leg and im believe say na di p[esin wey police dey find be dat.

E say di bodi bin dey float ontop di river close to wia dem dey pass go fish.

E add am say, im immediately call on pipo and dem later call police.

Na immediately police dispatch dia officers to di area to carry di bodi go General hospital for Ijaye inside Abeokuta.

Who be Oreoluwa, di son of di couple dem kill for Abeokuta?

Reports say Oreoluwa bin graduate from Babcock University for Ikenne, Ogun State last year and e bin wan study more for di University of Ibadan.

One Sunday Saanu wey follow BBC tok say na im bin dey help Oreoluwa process im Masters degree application for University of Ibadan.

Oga Sunday say im and di deceased mama Olubukola Fatinoye bin go di same secondary school for Lisabi for Idi Araba for 1988.

Wia dis foto come from, Others Wetin we call dis foto, Di 25 year old Oreoluwa Fatinoye

CP Lanre Bankole don promise say dem go soon find di criminals and bring dem to justice.

Dem don since bury oga Kehinde Fatinoye wey be senior manager for di Central Bank of Nigeria for Abeokuta and im wife Olubukola wey be senior staff for di Federal University of Agriculture for Abeokuta under di Christian religion.

Dia bodi de bin dey cremated by firemen for Abeokuta.

And as mourners still dey cry, dem bury di deceased for di cemetery for Lantori area for Abeokuta town.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di burial of Mr and Mrs Fatinoye

Funeral service hold for di Christ Anglican Church, Iporo Ake for Abeokuta before dem carry di bodi go bury.

Reverend SK Oyewale wey lead di burial service describe di couple as gentle pipo wey dey very active for church service as dem no dey take dia religion play.

Di priest reveal say di couple bin just comot di church before di incident happun dat night and beg law enforcement agencies make dem track di incident so all wey get hand for di deaths go dey arrested.

Abimbola Oyeyemi wey be tok-tok pesin for di Ogun state police say decsribe di incident as robbery and dia oga don order say di State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID) continue dey investigate di mata.

Investigation on di New Year Day fire for pesin house

Even as di mata still dey shock pipo for Abeokuta and oda parts of Ogun state, di police don confam say di jaguda pipo wey get hand inside go feel di full force of di law.

Oga Oyeyemi say dem don start investigation and arrest one suspect wey dem believe say fit get hand to set fire for di couple house and kidnap dia pikin.