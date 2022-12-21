Eight teenage girls dey charged wit di murder of 59-year-old man

Dem don charge eight teenage girls wit di murder of one 59-year-old man for Toronto, Canadian police tok.

Di girls, wey dey between di age of 13 and 16, gbab accuse say dem stab di victim for wetin police describe as "a swarming" just afta midnight local time on Sunday.

Di man, wey dem neva fit identify bin dey live for one shelter for di homeless at di time of di attack.

Toronto Mayor John Tory for one statement say im dey "deeply disturbed" by di case.

One group of bystanders bin flag down emergency services afta dem find di man wit di stab wounds shortly afta midnight on Sunday, Toronto Police Detective Sergeant Terry Browne tell reporters.

Di victim, wey bin recently move to di shelter housing, later die for hospital.

Dem arrest di girls, wey dia identities dey protected under Canadian law, near di scene of di attack and dem seize a number of weapons.

Dem bin meet via social media and three of dem bin get previous contact wit police, Detective Sergeant Terry Browne tok.

"We no sabi how or why dem meet dat evening and why dat destination na downtown Toronto."

Report say dem bin dey involved for one gbas-gbos earlier di same evening, im add.

One resident of a nearby homeless shelter tell CBC Toronto say dem stab di victim for stomach afta im bin dey try to protect her wen di girls approach her for alcohol.

"I no sabi if dem get knife or what. I just dey fear," she tok as she explain how she waka comot from di attackers and go hide for di shelter.

"I dey extremely troubled by di young age of pipo dem accuse and by di number of pipo wey allegedly get hand for di murder," Mayor Tory tok.