Who be Ahn Bo Hyun wey Blackpink Jisoo dey date?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jisoo, 28 years na lead vocalist of popular K-pop group Blackpink

13 minutes wey don pass

Blackpink Jisoo don become one of di highest-profile K-pop stars wey go public wit her relationship, in a highly pressurised industry wit unpredictable fans and record companies wey dey monitor evri aspect of di private lives of dia stars.

Di 28-year-old and actor Ahn Bo-hyun, 35, “just dey know each oda wit good feelings”, according to Korean media reports.

Di agencies wey dey manage dis couple acknowledge di relationship onThursday, and dem ask di public for dia support and understanding.

Ahn, na one Korean model and actor, wey don show for popular Korea drama series like Itaewon Class and Yumi's Cells.

While members of high-profile groups like EXO and Twice don go public wit dia partners in recent years, di announcement remain unusual as top K-pop stars no dey tok about dia private lifestyle.

Just ten years ago, e dey very common make agencies ban news stars from dating or no allow dem get mobile phones.

Any admission of a romantic relationship or a partner dey scandalous to fans.

Wen idols dey private relationships e fit be “bad business”, according to sociologist Patrick Williams of Nanyang Technological University for Singapore.

“Dem wan sell idols wey go appear to pipo as romantically obtainable. Fans go dey imagine say dem dey social relationship wit dis idols,” Dr Williams tok.

But Jisoo, di lead vocalist for di four-woman Blackpink, no be average K-pop star.

Blackpink, na one of di world popular acts, dem don headline major music festivals such as Coachella and draw tens of thousands pipo come dia concerts.

Dem get ova 70 million to 90 million followers for dia individual Instagram account.

Jisoo na di first member of Blackpink wey go gree say she get romantic relationship.

Dia agency YG Entertainment don deny am before or refuse to tok about di on rumour about di group members' liaisons.

While Blackpink fans dey react positively - Jisoo comment for her Instagram account "Congratulations BABY" don gada 3,000 likes - dis na unusual admission.

"Di fact say she dey di height of her career now, I tink say na im make am unusual," one Asian correspondent for Billboard, Rob Schwartz tok.

By comparison, none of di member of BTS - arguably di most popular boy band in di world - don acknowledge say dem dey date anybodi.

Dem get good reason for being cautious.

For 2019, K-pop stars Kang Daniel and Jihyo spark controversy from some fans wen dia relationship dey expose by Korean media.

Angry fans accuse anoda celebrity, rumour to be dia matchmaker, by leaving threatening messages for im social media account.

But Oga Schwartz tok say Jisoo new relationship na sign say more K-pop bands emerge on di international stage, di "super powerful international industry" don dey change: "We fit say dis industry don dey mature."

Dr Williams also tok say di international stature of stars like Jisoo dey give dem greater freedom: "I tink say dem don dey get enough confident to push back against some of di constraining dimensions of [di K-pop industry]."

Who be Ahn Bo Hyun?

Ahn Bo Hyun na South Korean actor wey don dey act inside dramas dem since 2014.

Tori pipo, Viki report sat dem born Ahn Bo Hyun for May 16, 1988.

Before im become actor, di future Itaewon Class star go enta di Daekyeung University and study for di Department of Modelling.

For 2007, Ahn Bo Hyun start to dey model and e don do picture modelling for fashion magazines wey include GQ Korea, e run am for seven years before im port enta acting.

E don act for plenti dramas wey include di popular 2016 drama Descendants of di Sun, di 2020 show Itaewon Class, Yumi Cells Season 1&2 and di 2023 series Take Care of This Life.

E don act along side Korean stars like Park Seo Joon and Song Joong Ki.

For 2020, e bag di award for Best New Actor for di MBC Drama Awards on top di drama wey im act wey dem dey call Kairos.