Ajax reject United bid for Antony, Arsenal wan sell seven players

38 minutes wey don pass

Arsenal dey confident of beating Manchester United to di £30m signing of Leicester's 25-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans. (Sun)

Manchester United don make £51m bid for Ajax's 22-year-old Brazilian forward Antony, but di Dutch club dey hold out for a fee of £68m. (Goal)

Chelsea dey prepare £38m bid for Sporting Lisbon 23-year-old Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, who be also target for Wolves. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Arsenal wan sell seven players - including Ivory Coast winger and club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, 27, and German goalkeeper Bernd Leno - so dat dey go fund spending on new signings. (Sun)

Leeds don tell Barcelona to make final offer for Raphinha dis week as they want di 25-year-old Brazilian forward future to dey resolved as soon as possible. (Sport - in Spanish)

Tottenham dey close on the £15m signing of 21-year-old England Under-21 full-back Djed Spence from Middlesbrough. (Telegraph - subscription required)

England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 29, go fly to di United States to hold talks with two Major League Soccer sides after Manchester United release am last month. (ESPN)

Everton wan offer England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, new contract as Newcastle don dey chook eye on di player. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea £10m deal to sign Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina don comot for table since club ogas Petr Cech and Marina Granovskaia leave di club (Sky)

Manchester United say dem still no get idea when Cristiano Ronaldo go return to the club for pre-season. (Sky)