List of players wey dey leave Man U, oda transfer tori

English Premier League transfer window don officially open today.

Wit dis, premier league clubs fit begin sign players.

Some top clubs don already announce new signings wey go finalize from 1 July.

Dat be wen di contract of some players go begin end.

Di transfer window go officially close by 11pm (UK Time) on Thursday, 1 September.

Scotland transfer window, like that of the Premier League, opened on Friday.

English Football League clubs bin don get chance to sign players since dia final game of di season.

Nigeria win first qualifier game for Afcon 2023 9th June 2022

Aston Villa don already finalise some of dia transfer business before di window open.

Dem don sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara (free), Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho (£17m), Sevilla defender Diego Carlos (reported £26m).

And Roma keeper Robin Olsen (reported £3m).

Meanwhile Villa defender Matt Targett don join Newcastle for £15m afta successful loan spell.

Leeds don sign two players from Red Bull Salzburg Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen.

Liverpool don sign Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho for £5m.

Croatia winger Ivan Perisic and England goalkeeper Fraser Forster go join Tottenham Hotspur on free transfers.

Manchester City don reach agreement to sign Norway striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £51.2m.

Although dem neva agree on personal terms.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger go joining Real Madrid and Alexandre Lacazette don leave Arsenal for Lyon - both comot as free agents.

On Friday Manchester United release list of 11 players wey dey leave di club at di end of di month.

Dem also release list of players wey dem go retain.

Di players na D’Mani Mellor, Edinson Cavani, Reece Devine, Lee Grant, Jesse Lingard, and Juan Mata.

Odas na Nemanja Matić, Paul McShane, Paul Pogba, Connor Stanley and Paul Woolston.

Di club new coach Erik ten Hag get approval to rebuild di team for Old Trafford.