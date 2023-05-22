Wetin UK goment don tok on top foreign student migration and how e fit affect you

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

22 May 2023, 14:17 WAT New Informate 46 minutes wey don pass

Reports say in di coming days, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak goment go chook eye inside new policy wey fit restrict masters and post graduate students dia families to follow dem enta di kontri.

Tori pipo The Sun report say di crackdown go see all masters students and many oda post graduates dey banned from bringing family over and e go happun as official figures dey come out dis Thursday wey dey expected to show say net migration don climb to 1 million.

Tori be say ministers dey expected to announce di immigration clampdown on Tuesday or Wednesday but e never clear how and if e go happun.

Wetin UK goment bin don tok about di mata

So wetin we know?

We know say di United Kingdon bin don dey tok about di mata of di number of foreign students and dia dependents wey dey troop follow dem enta di kontri for sometime now.

As reports from November 2022 on di net number of migration for di UK reach record numbers of 504,000, di UK prime minister bin tok say legal migration to enta di UK dey "too high" and tell di BBC say e dey "consider different options to bring down di number".

Reports say Sunak dey consider to limit foreign students from taking "low quality" degrees and bringing dependents, Downing Street bin tok.

Di PM tok-tok pesin bin say dme dey chook eye for inside di idea afta official figures show say net migration to UK bin climb to a record half a million.

But dem no gree define wetin a "low quality" degree be or to "pre-empt" or quick tok before dem make any policy decisions.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, on di oda hand too bin don match leg for ground with her calls for lower migration.

For November last year, she hala say while di record numbers dey understandable sake of di kasala for Ukraine, Afghanistan and Hog Kong and also di "generosity of di British pipo", she add say "di public dey rightly expect is to control our own borders and to dey committed to reduce migration over time".

She don complain before about foreign students wey dey "bring in family members wey dey take advantage of dia student visa" and "increasing, substandard courses for inadequate institutions".

Wetin be di numbers around di migration kasala?

Di Office of National Statistics (ONS) reveal for November 2022 say about 1.1 million pipo enta di UK for 2022 and wen you count di number of pipo wey comot di UK, di kontri population bin rise by 504,000.

Di plenti reason behind di rise na from pipo wey dey outside di European Union, wia 170,000 pipo move from di kasala for Ukraine and 76,000 from Hong Kong from di policy wey wan resettle pipo as British citizens.

On top dat number, na some 277,000 pipo wey enta di kontri to study wey almost double from 2021.

Di ONS bin tok dat time say na lifting of travel restrictions fit don ginger di increase in di number of students but say e dey too early to say weda di number of pipo na sometin wey go dey long term.

Number of International students for UK Universities

2016/17: 450,835 - 19.0% of total

2017/18: 469,160 - 19.4%

2018/19: 496,110 - 20.2%

2019/20: 556,625 - 22.0%

2020/21: 605,130 - 22.0%

How much international students don pay give UK universities

2016/17: £6.63bn - 37.3% of total

2017/18: £7.37bn - 38.7%

2018/19: £8.28bn - 40.8%

2019/20: £9.41bn - 42.9%

2020/21: £9.95bn - 42.4%

According to di Higher Education Statistics Agency

Wetin oda UK goment officials get against di proposed policy?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Rishi Sunak don tok say di amount of legal migration for UK dey "too high"

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt bin don hala say immigration dey necessary to boost growth, say dem go need to be "long-term plan if we go bring down migration in a way wey no go harm di economy."

Oga of di goment Migration Advisory Committees Professor Brian Bell tell BBC sat e fit "send many universities ova di edge" especially for poorer regions.

E say, "most universities for most courses dey lose money by teaching British students and dem dey make dat money back by charging more for internatioal students. If you close dat route, I no sure how di universities go take survive".

Di National Union of Students (NUS) say e go dey "laughable" if di goment make am harder for international students to study for di UK as per di kontri get skill shortage.

Dem accuse di ministers say dem dey "starve" higher education of money and dey ginger di use of foreign students as "cash cows with plenti fees and violent visa regimes".

Di matter no stop dia as Scotland Deputy First Minister John Swinney call di proposals "stupid" and Education Minister Jamie Hepburn warn say e fit "deeply damage Scotland world-class university sector".

Di Scottish National Party for long don dey praise di contribution wey foreign students and oda migrants dey bring come Scotland.

Wetin all dis go come mean?

While e never clear wetin specifically di policy go hold, di gist of di policy na say e go prevent those wey dey come do masters degrees make dem carry dependants follow bodi.

Howeva, fight-fight still dey so di ban no go include PhD students, sake of say dia studies fit last plenti uears and dia qualification and skills dey highly sort afta for di work markets afta.

For October 2022 records show say na Nigerians carry dia family members enta United Kingdom pass oda kontris in di last one year.

Dis na based on di increase in di movement of foreign students wey go UK through di work and study visa of di kontri.

Di report show say na India get di highest number of students wey enta UK, followed by China 114,837 of dem – dem enta UK wit just 401 dependants.

Meanwhile, Nigerian students wey get admission for British Universities na 34,000 but dem enta wit 31,898 dependants.