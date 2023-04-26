WHO issue alert ova anoda India-made cough syrup

26 April 2023, 12:42 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Di World Health Organization say dem don find one batch of contaminated India-made cough syrup for Marshall Islands and Micronesia.

WHO say di tested samples of Guaifenesin TG syrup, wey Punjab-based QP Pharmachem Ltd make, show "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol".

Both compounds dey poisonous to humans and fit dey deadly if dem drink am.

WHO statement no specify if anyone don fall sick.

Di latest alert dey come months afta WHO link oda cough syrups wey dem make for India to child deaths for Gambia and Uzbekistan.

Sudhir Pathak, wey be managing director of QP Pharmachem, tell BBC say di company don export di batch of 18,346 bottles to Cambodia afta dem get all di normal regulatory permissions.

E say im no know how di product take reach Marshall Islands and Micronesia.

"We no send dis bottles go di Pacific region, and dem no dey certified for use ova dia.

We no know under which circumstances and conditions dis bottles reach di Marshall Islands and Micronesia," e tok, adding say im company don send one legal notice to di firm wey export di batch of medicines go Cambodia.

WHO statement say one Australia drug regulator, di Therapeutic Goods Administratio, test di product, wey dem dey use take relieve chest congestion and cough symptoms,.

Na Trillium Pharma, wey dey based in Haryana state dey market di syrup.

BBC no fit reach Trillium representative on phone. Di Indian goment neva react to di latest alert.

Di statement add say "neither di manufacturer wey dem mention nor di marketer don provide guarantees to WHO on di safety and quality of dis products".

India na di world largest exporter of generic drugs, wey dey meet much of di medical needs of developing kontries.

But for recent months, many Indian firms don come under scrutiny for di quality of dia drugs.

Experts don dey raise concerns about di manufacturing practices wey dem dey use take make dis medicines.

For October, WHO bin raise one global alert and link four cough syrups wey Maiden Pharmaceuticals make, to di deaths of 66 children from kidney injuries inside di Gambia.

Both di Indian goment and di company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals, don deny di allegations.

For March, India cancel di manufacturing licence of one firm wey dia cough syrups dey linked to 18 child deaths for Uzbekistan.