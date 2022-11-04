How papa allegedly kill daughter, bury her for shallow grave for Akwa Ibom

Wia dis foto come from, NPF Wetin we call dis foto, Foto of di crime of two suspects for Akwa Ibom state

Police for Akwa Ibom State don report three major incidents of alleged murder for di South south state.

One na di case of a 66 year old man wey allegedly kill im daughter

Anoda one dat of anoda man wey kill im for Afaha Ediene village for Ikono Local Goment Area.

F﻿or anoda incident, one pesin na im die afta students of one polytechnic fight over power bank.

Police parade di suspects of di crimes before tori pipo on Wednesday.

Tok-tok pesin for di command say di suspects dey detention.

Man allegedly kill daughter

Wia dis foto come from, Akwa Ibom State Police Command Wetin we call dis foto, Di suspect allegedly kill im nephew becos of family feud

Di police say dem also arrest one man wey allegedly kill im daughter and bury her for shallow grave.

Dem say di man bury im daughter Ofonmbuk Ime Sunday, wey be age 20 inside shallow grave for im compound for Omum Unyiam village, Etim Ekpo local goment area.

Odiko Macdon, police tok tok pesin say di incident happen on 9 October 2022 and dem get di tori through information.

According to di police, di daughter drag im father manhood wen dem dey fight.

“Di family bin get misunderstanding wey result to fight and di victim come hold im papa manhood as dem dey fight.

“Na di reaction make di man use stick to hit her for head and she unfortunately die.

“But in order to hide wetin im do, e come bury her for shallow grave inside dia family compound,” police tok.

Odiko say Police don bring out di dead bodi of di girl and add say dem go do autopsy on am.

U﻿ncle allegedly machete im nephew to death

Wia dis foto come from, Akwa Ibom State Police Command Wetin we call dis foto, Di man allegedly kill im 20 year old daughter becos she grab im manhood as dem dey fight

For di oda incident police confam di death of one Emem Monday Uyo for Afaha Ediene village in Ikono Local Goment Area.

Di police say na im uncle allegedly killing am for di incident wey happun on 29 September, 2022.

Odiko say preliminary investigation reveal say di family bin get disagreement wey don tay well-well.

Di Uncle wey police na di head of di family allegedly invite di victim to im house to address di family problem - "but instead im bring out im machete and cut im face, hand, neck and oda parts of im body, leading to im instant death,” Odiko tok for statement.

Fight ova power bank lead to death

Police also report anoda incident for Maurid Polytechnic wia pipo fight over powerbank.

Di fight according to di police lead to di death one Precious Johnson on 26 October 2022.

Macdon Odiko say Johnson die few hours afta dem rush am go hospital while di suspect dey police custody.

Di Police tok tok peskn say Akwa Ibom Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi don order for ogbonge investigation into all di alleged crimes.