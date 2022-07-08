Chelsea enter race for De Jong, Man Utd don give up on Ronaldo

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport Wetin we call dis foto, Chelsea dey target De Jong

32 minutes wey don pass

Chelsea dey set to offer Spanish players Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso plus £51m to beat Manchester United for race to sign Barcelona's 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Metro)

Manchester United dey willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo dis summer as interest from Chelsea and Napoli dey continue for di 37-year-old Portuguese. (Sky Sports)

Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder don emerge as serious contender to replace Cristiano Ronaldo if di Manchester United forward finally leave.(Sky)

Tottenham dey close to completing di signing of Barcelona and France centre-back Clement Lenglet, 27, on season-long loan deal. (Standard)

Arsenal dey consider move for Benfica 26-year-old Spanish left-back Alex Grimaldo, as Mikel Arteta dey eager to get cover for Kieran Tierney. (Mirror)

Ajax don ask Manchester United to pay combine transfer fees of £106m in order to sign Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez, 24, and Brazil winger Antony, 22, from dem. (Daily Record)

Na Chelsea remain favourites to sign Raphinha for £55m, but Leeds still dey wait for offer from Barcelona for the 25-year-old Brazil forward. (Standard)

Portugal forward Fabio Silva, 19, go join Anderlecht on season-long loan from Wolves, who buy am for £35m two years ago. (Mail)

Inter Milan don make dia opening move for highly-rated Torino defender Gleison Bremer, according to Sky in Italy.

Angel di Maria don arrive Turin wia e go undergo medical ahead of im free transfer move to Juventus.(Sky)

As dem don agree personal terms with Raheem Sterling, Chelsea dey now put the final touches on di deal with Manchester City for di English player (SB Nation)