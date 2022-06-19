Bandits kill pipo for fresh attack on two churches in Kaduna

Wetin we call dis foto, File foto

19 June 2022, 18:12 WAT New Informate 9 minutes wey don pass

Bandits on Sunday attack two churches and villagers for Kaduna, killing pipo, officials don confirm to BBC.

Tori be say di bandits storm di villages on motorcycles, according to security ogas and di police for Kaduna State.

Dem begin from Ungwan Fada, and moving into Ungwan Turawa, before Ungwan Makama and then Rubu villages of di northwest Nigerian state.

Inside Rubu village, di bandits attack worshippers inside Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church.

Mohammed Jalige, di state Police PRO confam wetin happun to BBC Pidgin tori pesin Daniel Semeniworima on Sunday afternoon.

Di Catholic Church Diocese wey dey cover Kaduna State don confirm say dia parish come under attack.

But Father Onyema, wey be Director of Social Communication for di Catholic Diocese tell awa tori pesin say dem go provide details later.

Police name three villagers wey di attackers kill and also list those wey wound.

Di bandits also loot shops and cari some valuables from di villages waka.

E never dey clear which group dey behind di attack.

Sadly, e dey happun barely 48 hours afta authorities for Nigeria southwest state of Ondo do mass burial for 40 victims of Owo Church attack, earlier dis month.

Kaduna govnor frown over di church attack

Di State Acting Governor don express sadness and strongly condemn di attack.

Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe send her sincere condolences to di families of di victims.

She also pray for dia souls to rest in peace.

Di state chief executive also tell sorry give di attacked churches.

She pray for di speedy recovery of di injured.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs say di attack happun for different parts of Kajuru Local Goment Area of di state.

Samuel Aruwan say di gunmen attack worshippers for Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church for Rubu village.

Wetin be di situation afta di attack?

Security patrols dey happun for di general area as investigations proceed.

Dis na according to Samuel Aruwan, di Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

Police Public Relations Officer Mohammed Jalige and di state police boss Yekini Adio Ayoku also confirm di situation.