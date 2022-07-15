First time voters, police tok ahead of Osun election

one hour wey don pass

Some young pipo for Osun state say dia expectation dey high ahead of di governorship election for di state on Saturday.

Most of di young pipo wey be first time voters say dem dey happy say dem don get di right to take dia own decision on di politics of di South western state.

"Nobody fit tell me who I go vote for. I know di problem of dis state and dis kontri and I don get right to decide wetin I want," 20 year-old Amdalat Abdulgafar tell BBC Pidgin.

She say most of wetin dey happun dey affect her and dat na why "I go apply for my own PVC. I apply in March dis year and I get am for May."

Ope Olayemi, wey be 19 years old say im na small pikin for 2018 wen dem do di last election for di state.

E say "I dey see wetin dey happun for di education sector. ASUU dey strike since and e no good. For Osun state we know who be candidate wey go change tins for us.

"Na day pesin I go vote," e add.

Anoda pesin wey tok na Aishat Adetunji wey say she no go sell her vote for any amount.

Di 25 year old say, "Di money wey dem go give me no go solve my problem for the next four years."

Police, EFCC go work togeda against vote buying

Di Nigeria police force say dem go work wit anti corruption agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to reduce vote buying during di election for Osun.

Muyiwa Adejobi, police toktok pesin tok wen e dey address tori pipo for di Police High command for Osogbo.

For di just concluded election for Ekiti state, vote buying na di biggest challenge for di election.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) say dem go try to prevent vote buying for Osun election but police dem go work wit EFCC to reduce am well well.

"Na EFCC get di mandate to chase pipo wey dey do fraud. Police also get di mandate to arrest vote buyers but our main focus for dis election to protect evri body. To make sure say peace dey.

"EFCC get di experience and expert wey sabi trace fraud and movement of liquid cash. Our own be say we go support EFCC when fat time reach," oga Muyiwa tok.

Wetin dey okay for you to do on election day

your right to comot go vote.

Any pesin wey wan vote must go polling unit. You no fit vote from any oda place.

Voters must maintain two meters (six feet) social distance for polling units.

Accreditation and voting go begin by 8:30am and close by 2:30pm.

Any pesin wey already dey cue before 2:30pm, go dey allowed to vote.

You go don reach 18years and above to qualify to vote.

Wetin you no suppose do on election day

Na offense to register for PVC two times. Penalty na 100,000 Naira fine or one year jail or both.

Na offense to buy or sell voters card. Penalty na 100,000 Naira fine or one year jail or both.

If you stop pesin make e no register to vote, na offense. Penalty na 500,000Naira fine or 12 months jail or both.

Na offense to carri double PVC. Penalty na 1,000,000 or 12 months for jail or both.

Na offense to impersonate registration officer and forging registration card. Penalty na 1,000,000 fine or 12 months jail or both.

Na offense to print ballot paper or ballot box. Penalty na1,000,000 fine or 12 months jail or both.

If you force unqualified pesin to vote for your candidate na offense. Penalty na 500,000 or 12 months jail or both. Na offense to announce or publish fake election result. Penalty na 36 months jail time.

If you issue fake certificate of return during election na offense. Penalty na three years jail time.

Na offense to give bribe or collect bribe ontop voting mata. Penalty na 500,000 Naira or 12 months jail time.

Na offense to use anoda pesin voters card during election. Penalty na 100,000 Naira or six months jail term.

If you do fake announcement say pesin don step down during election, na offense. Penalty na 100,000 Naira or six months jail term.

Na offense to canvass for vote within 300 meters of polling unit. Na offense too to wear or sample party symbol for polling unit. Fine na 100,000 Naira or 6 months jail term.

To snatch or destroy election materials na offense. Penalty na 24 months imprisonment.