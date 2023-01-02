From Burna 'insult' to Ayra fall, see highlight of 2022 Detty December concerts

All dis pipo create beta social media gist for dis Detty December

As e be for most years, na di beginning of di New Year, dey officially draw di curtain to close di Detty December for di Nigerian entertainment space.

Every December – wey be holiday season – Nigeria dey transform into one ogbonge celebration mood as International and local musicians host all night concert, street festivals plus non stop beach party and dis na how dem come about di Detty December slang wey don dey popular even outside of di kontri.

2022 Detty December come wit im own ogbonge package like all odas wey don pass. Di highlights na how celebrities turn out for dia concerts and wetin happun during some of di concerts wey become talking points ontop social media.

We don gada five of di top highlights for dis year:

Ayra Starr fall for AfroChella

Rush star, Ayra Starr reveal say she fall for ground during her set for AfroChella show for Ghana.

For post wey she don later delete, di Nigerian artiste advise di show organizers make dem dey clean dia stage afta every artiste performance.

She add say "di fall bin dey unnecessary and painful".

Di fall popular sotay e become TikTok challenge even as odas bin dey hail di way she sharparly stand up, she even enta social media, to share her hope afta di fall.

Asake performance wey happun in record time

For Nigeria, anytin like jolly on a normal dey no dey come early.

Dem take "African time", to anoda level most especially for Detty December.

If dem tell you say show na for 6pm, and you enta di place by 9pm, show no even fit don start.

Dat na why e shock plenti pipo wen for Asake first Lagos show on 23rd December, oga run im concert from 11:00 pm and end am on time by 12:45am.

Pipo enta social media to hala about how dem go event by 1am to see say show don finish and everibodi dey go dia house.

Howevea, pipo wey show on time admit say na beta show e do, even as Asake follow Fiireboy for di first live performance of di 2022 hit song, Bandana wey dem sing togeda.

In fact, "dem neva see me coming"!!!!

Portable coffin entrance to im concert

Nigeria Zazu cronner, Portable enta kontri pipo eye sake of im performance on December 28.

E start di show wey im headline for Afrikan Shrine from inside coffin.

Some men wey wear white robe wey get gold trimmings.na dem cari Portable enta stage.

Pipo start to dey hala afta e show for im latest performance inside coffin for New Afrika Shrine.

Tori be say, Portable na fan of wrestling legend, Undertaker wey dey normally use dat same method enta for im wrestling matches.

But e neva comot to tok about wetin make am do am, howeva e no stop pipo to speculate.

Wizkid fit make im concerts for Nigeria free?

Wizkid reveal for im Vibes for di Beach show on di 24th of December, 2022 say im wan dey do free shows for im fans dem for Nigeria.

Dis na afta e enta social media hot water wen e reveal say di show go be im last show for Lagos.

E explain say sake of di love wey Lagosians get fo am, e no seem fair say dem go still dey pay for concert tickets.

But for all these free shows wey Wizkid say im wan bring for im kontri man dem, questions dey ground.

Wizkid na arguably di biggest git artist for Nigerian and di ginger and fan loyalty wey im don enjoy for over ten years just dey grow overtime.

So multiple questions still dey to answer like, who go sponsor/organize di free concerts e dey plan? Where e go happun (which venue dey Lagos wey go accommodate pipo wey go wan come)? And wen dem go start to dey happun?

Some pipo still dey no believe di plan but all in all, pipo dey ginger di vibes.

Burna Boy Concert, di lateness and 'insult' wey follow

One of di biggest date for Nigeria Detty December, really make plenti pipo to rethink dia whole life on top Twitter.

Dis na afta Burna Boy keep pipo wey come show, some as early as 9pm to reach 3am before e even come on stage.

Afta e come out, Burna start to dey call out di show organizers say sound no dey work, e say, "if I no come perform now, una go say I dey craze".

Dis na before e come enta di mata of di Cubana shooting wey im bin allegedly dey involved in as well as accuse say im mama dance for Fela as reasons wey e suppose vex for Nigerians no perform again.

All dis dey happun wit growing uunrest from di crowd, howeva, immediately Burna Boy start to dey sing 'Last- Last'. e be lie say pipo forget di hours dem bin dey wait.

Na like im tok for im song, "wen di gbedu dey enta bodi, all di girl dem go shake dia bodi, Oluwa Burna mo gbona feli".