Di 'japa' syndrome wey wan make Nigeria lose 4000 more doctors, union

A﻿ndrew Gift

B﻿BC News Pidgin

Wetin we call dis foto, Hospital

Di join body of doctors for Nigeria say plenti of dia members don indicate interest to leave di kontri if goment no settle issues around medical workers for di kontri.

Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) say plenti of dia members don already japa sotay di stituation for goment hospitals don bad.

Di association di ratio of one doctor to patient for goment hospitals na 1:10,000. BBC Pidgin neva verify di data. World Health Organization (WHO) bin put di standard ratio as one doctor to 600 patients, but di case for Nigeria don bad as plenti doctors dey unaccounted for.

Dr Emeka Orji, di National President of NARD tell BBC Pidgin on Tuesday say within di past two years, over 2000 doctors don leave di kontri to go search for "greener pastures" outside.

“Between January and August 2022, over 800 don comot. Di number fit dey higher, dis na di ones we dey sure of,” na so Dr Orji tok.

Dr Orji say presently resident doctors wey dey di kontri dey about 9000 to 10,000 - e say di number no be di final figure as more doctors dey japa daily.

“Wetin dis one mean be say we dey practice one doctor to about 10,000 patients as against wetin WHO tok wey be one doctor to 600 patients.

Wetin dey make doctors japa

Wetin we call dis foto, Doctor and patient

Di National President of NARD say poor finacial package plus oda benefits wey no dey follow for wetin make some doctors dey japa.

“We no get car loans, better insurance and support for here, di doctors dey move go wia dem feel say tins go better for dem” na so e tok.

E say 13 years ago na im dem introduce di salary structure wey goment dey use pay doctors till now.

Oga Orji add say wit di growing inflation plus devaluation of di kontri currency, wetin pesin bin dey earn as junior doctor plenti years ago dey bigger dan wetin dem dey earn now as senior doctors unto how di kontri money don fall reach.

“We don dey negotiate wit goment for dem to review di salaries. Now na election period, we dey tell dem make dem consider our matter as dem dey play politics, dem fit do election finish come back and dem no go see doctors and nurses again for hospitals.

According to Dr Orji about 4000 resident doctors don indicate interest to leave di kontri anytime soon.

E say Nigeria Medical Association NMA wey be di join body of all doctors for Nigeria say dem get about 24,000 doctors only wey dey licensed for di kontri, say odas don either japa or don die.

Dis mean say na only 24,000 doctors dey available to care for over 200 million citizens of di kontri.

How japa dey affect Nigeria

Japa don become major matter for di kontri.

Dis na sake of plenti factors wey include lack of basic amenities, unemployment, poor pay for workers, bad security situation and bad health system.

Nigeria bureau of statistics release report say about 130 million Nigerians dey leave below di poverty level.

Recent UK immigration report show say dem grant visa to over 13,000 healthcare workers including doctors for di past one year.

On di course of dis tori, dis reporter speak to one medical doctor and three nurses wey don already japa. Dem say tins better wella for foreign land and na dat one make dem move once dem see di opportunity.

D﻿i japa syndrome no be only for medical workers - for one media organization wey dey Lagos and Abuja region plenti staff don japa from dia go abroad for one reason or di oda.

However as dat one dey happun, tok tok pesin to Nigeria president Femi Adesina say make pipo wey wan japa go ahead and japa if dem think say na di correct tin to do. For interview wit Channels TV, e say Nigeria goment plenti pipo dey believe say if dem comot from dia kontri, greener pastures dey di oda side.

E say if pesin see wey to better imsef and di way na to comot from im kontri, make im go ahead, but make pipo no come say na bicos tins no well for di kontri na im make pipo dey japa.

BBC report for June 2022 show say plenti young pipo go prefer to japa from Nigeria and oda African kontris sake of issues wey include insecurity, unemployment, poverty etc.

W﻿hy Nigerians dey japa

'Japa', na Yoruba language wey mean 'to run away'.

E don become popular slang especially among Nigerians wey don tire to endure di situation for di kontri.

Yesufu say true-true pipo dey leave Nigeria for beta life abroad, dem dey also contribute to di economy of di kontris dem dey.

M﻿any pipo dey leave Nigeria sake of;

High rate of insecurity

Poor healthcare leading to careless deaths

Failure in di education system

No light and di effect on small businesses

Economic collapse

Human right violation

Di activist throw blame give foreign kontris wey dey encourage corruption for Naija leading to bad governance.