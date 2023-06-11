Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud to win Roland Garros title and claim 23rd major

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Novak Djokovic move clear of Rafael Nadal, wit victory for Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic show im greatness once again by overcoming im slow start to win di men's record 23rd Grand Slam title wit victory over Norway Casper Ruud for di French Open final.

Djokovic, 36 years dey far from im best in di initial stages but im quality in a first-set tie-break lay di platform for a 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 7-5 victory.

Di Serb move into di outright lead of men majors ahead of Rafael Nadal.

E also become di first man to win all four majors at least three times.

Victory on di Paris clay move Djokovic alongside Serena Williams in terms of major titles, wit only Margaret Court wey dey now stand in front of am on 24 Grand Slams.

E go get di opportunity to tie Court record for Wimbledon next month - a place wia e already win seven times and be di favourite to equal Roger Federer record tally of men's titles.

Djokovic, wey also regain di world number one ranking wit im third triumph for Roland Garros, instantly feel flat on im back on celebration as Ruud pull a forehand wide on di second championship point.

Afta commiserating hug wit im opponent, Djokovic run up to im support box wia e celebrate wit coach Goran Ivanisevic, wife Jelena, im two children, parents Dijana and Srdjan and NFL superstar Tom Brady.

Fourth seed Ruud, wey don lose all three of im major finals, congratulate Djokovic on "anoda day, anoda record".