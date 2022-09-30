What go happen to your unregistered SIM cards after deactivation deadline for Ghana

Mixed reactions dey for Ghana as deadline for deactivation of unregistered SIM cards in di country dey end today, September, 30.

Ministry of Communication extend de registration deadline from July 31 to September 30 to allow for unregistered users to go through with registration.

But some Ghanaians dey call de bluff of government amidst threat of legal suit if dem go through plus de SIM deactivation which dem dey describe as illegal.

De Communication Ministry direct all Telecom providers to fully block unregistered SIM Cards from all services.

National Communications Authority (NCA) say de plan for deactivation of SIM Cards go happen.

“Dem issue de directive over a month ago... Until dem provide contrary information we no go fit reverse de directive” Dr Poku Adusei wit de NCA talk.

Full blocking of unregistered SIM Cards after deadline

If govment no give new extension for registration of SIM cards, dis be what go happen to de people who fail to register dia SIM cards with dia Ghana card.

According to de NCA, based on directive from Communications Ministry, dem go embark on full blocking of SIM cards after September 30.

After September 30 deadline, de SIM Cards no go fit access all services like phone call, SMS, data and more sake of SIM Cards go be deactivated.

Subscribers go have period of six months to register dia SIM Cards to re-active dia SIM but if dem fail to do dis dem go lose dia numbers.

Those wey fail to register dia SIM Cards within six months go lose dia number completely which dem go reassign to de pool of SIMs which Telcos go sell to potential new subscribers.

Why govment dey embark on SIM Registration exercise

Govment of Ghana announce mandatory SIM card re-registration exercise last year as part of dia measures to ensure digital safety den tins.

Dem announce say make people register dia SIM cards from 1st October, 2021 to 31st March, 2022.

After dis deadline, dem give new grace period to July 31 and then later to de current September 30 deadline.

By de end of July, about 25 million voice SIMs complete stage one of de registration process, representing 60 per cent of the total registration.