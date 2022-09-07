Potter, Pochettino, oda coaches wey fit replace Tuchel as Chelsea manager

No be tori again say Chelsea don sack dia coach, Thomas Tuchel.

But na who go replace am now be di next tin.

Di Blues dey look for who go fit do better work pass Tuchel – despite im achievement for di club.

Club owner Todd Boehly no wan waste time before e pick im first managerial appointment.

Some top quality coaches dey market – tori be say di club don already get main priority.

Chelsea owners no dey take ‘nonesense’

Tuchel chop sack despite handing Chelsea dia second Champions league trophy wit just 18 months in charge.

From wetin just happun wit di former e show say Boehly na man wey no dey take nonsense.

“Chelsea ruthless reputation for sacking managers, irrespective of previous success and reputation, live on with di brutal dismissal of Thomas Tuchel”, na so Phil McNulty, BBC Chief football writer tok.

As Chelsea na big club, e no go hard for dem to get di kain manager wey dem want.

Like di former owner Roman Abrahamovic, di new owner of di club na also business man – di main target na to make di club attractive for di purpose of making profit.

In di selection of a new manager di club go consider coach wey fit improve di morale of the squad and put dem for shape to begin win matches wit di kain players wey dem get.

Who fit be Chelsea next coach

Di sack of Tuchel don spark reactions for social media - sabi pipo for football don also drop names of possible managers wey Chelsea fit hire.

But for sake of clarity we don name only three pipo wey include Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochetinno and Zinedine Zidane.

Graham Potter na di current coach of Brighton for Premier League – im na one of di coaches wey don do obviously well for di league since im lead di club to di PL.

Tori be say Chelsea don already take permission from di owners of management of Brighton to fit tok wit Potter.

Taking di role for Chelsea go be im biggest challenge so far as manager if e happun.

Mauricio Pochettino na coach wey bin don get link to Chelsea – dat na wen dem sack Frank Lampard as manager for 2020.

Di deal no happun becos Paris Saint-Germain go in before di English club – dem later hire Thomas Tuchel.

Now, wit Pochettino available afta e lose im job for PSG, e dey possible for Chelsea to approach am again.

Zinedine Zidane na former coach of Spanish giants, Real Madrid. Im neva get new contract since e comot from di club for 2021.

Plenty clubs don approach Zidane but none of di deals do go through. Di reasons no clear.