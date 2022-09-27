K﻿ing Charles cypher plus im meaning dey revealed

Wia dis foto come from, Yui Mok Wetin we call dis foto, D﻿em use di new cypher on Tuesday for letters from Buckingham Palace

15 minutes wey don pass

D﻿i cypher for King Charles III don comot. Dis na di image wey dem go use by goment departments for state documents and post boxes.

N﻿a di design wey di King pick by imself from range of designs wey di College of Arms produce come.

D﻿i monogram combine im initial wey be C for Charles with R for Rex wey be di Latin word for king plus di III as in di third King Charles.

D﻿i cypher wey di visual identity for im reign dey replace di E II R wey bin dey for Queen Elizabeth II reign.

Wetin we call dis foto, N﻿a di design wey di King pick by imself from range of designs wey di College of Arms produce come

O﻿da tins wey don change since King Charles III take di throne of England include:

D﻿i Bank of England say di new bank notes wey get di portrait of King Charles III "suppose enta circulation by di middle of 2024" as dem go show di picture wey go dey di money by di end of di year.

D﻿i Royal Minit sat new coins go dey produced and go appear "as banks and post offices dem demand for am". Date neva dey when dem go comot although more details as to how dem go look go comot in few weeks time.

D﻿i Royal Mint Museum say tradition dey wia di profile of di new King or Queen for coin go face di opposite direction to di Royal wey come before.

D﻿i paper money and coins wey dey now go still dey valid as bith Charles and Elizabeth coins go dey spent side by side. Di Royal Minit dat Queen Elizabeth II coin for circulation reach 27 billion.

D﻿i Royal Mail sat di new stamps wey get King Charles, "go enta circulation once di current stocks of stamps don finish".

B﻿ut for November, plan dey to release four memorial stamps wey go show portraits of Queen Elizabeth II for different stages of her reign.

Wia dis foto come from, Jeff Overs Wetin we call dis foto, D﻿i existing post boxes go keep dia current royal cypher, so change go come small-small

D﻿em use di new King Charles cypher for di first time afta di period of royal mourning bin finish.

D﻿is personal monogram for di new King bin dey used for di first time on Tuesday for Buckingham palace post room wen dem use to frank letters from di Royal Households.

N﻿a image wey go get more use widely from uniform to office stationary to public buildings.

D﻿em go be anoda version of di cypher wey go dey used for Scotland. Dat one go get di Scottish Crown iside.

B﻿ut no be now-now dem go change post boxes oh.

E﻿ven sef post boxes dey wey still dey in use from di reign of Queen Victoria, Edward VII, George V and VI and those mornachs cyphers go dey dia until dem need replace di boxes.

Wia dis foto come from, Toby Melville

A﻿lmost 70,000 of post boxes wey dey now na from di reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Dem be like 170 boxes from di short reign of Edward VIII wey comot by imself for 1936.

D﻿i Royal Mail say, boxes wey currently dey under construction go still get di late Queen cypher.