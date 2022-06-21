Afe Babalola university top Nigerian schools for world university ranking 2022

Wia dis foto come from, ABUAD

39 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don hail di Founder, Chancellor, management and staff of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State , Southwest Nigeria for dia performance inside di latest world university ranking report. Inside statement wey tok-tok pesin Femi Adesina sign, President Buhari clap for dem sake of say dem siddon for number 400, for di World University Rankings and dem be di Best for Nigeria.

How African kontris rank?

No African kontri dey for di top 100 Universities for di world.

Di best African University according to di Full ranking na University of Cape Town for South Africa, and dem be number 183 and first for di continent.

Kwa-Zulu Natal Univerity for South Africa follow wit number 351, while Afe Babalola University siddon for 400th position.

University of Ibadan and Addis Ababa Univerity, Ethiopia dey di 401th position.

Popular Nigerian University, University of Lagos tanda for di 501 to 600 group wit di likes of University of Nairobi, Kenya, North West University, South Africa and Suez Canal University, Egypt.

Covenant University dey for di 601 group.

University of Ilorin dey di 1201 group.

Kwame Nkurumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana dey for di 1001-1200 group

How dem take assess dem

Higher Times Education University Ranking for dis year analyse more dan 108 million citations across over 14.4 million research publications .

Di University of Oxford top di ranking for di sixth consecutive year, while mainland China get two institutions for di top 20 for di first time: Peking University and Tsinghua University share16th place.

Institut Polytechnique de Paris get di highest new entry at 95th place, afta five institutions joinbodi togeda .

Di US na di most-represented kontri overall with 183 institutions and also di most represented for di top 200 (57).

Overall, 1,662 universities na im dem rank, and anoda 452 universities dey di list wit “reporter” status, meaning say dem provide data but no meet di eligibility criteria to receive rank.

Wetin be Higher Times Education University Ranking

Di publication now comprise of di world overall, subject and reputation rankings, alongside three regional league tables, Asia, Latin America, and BRICS & Emerging Economies wey dem dey generate from different weightings.

Di Rankings dey considered one of di most widely observed university rankings together wit Academic Ranking of World Universities and QS World University Rankings.

Top 20 Universities for di World

Di Top 20 Universities for di World na: