Who be Andrew Tate wey wan stress climate activist?

Wia dis foto come from, Channel 5

29 December 2022, 19:36 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Very controversial celeb, Andrew Tate don enta news again afta im call out climate activist, Greta Thunberg, say im get thirty three cars.

E tell di environmental activist make she send her email so e go fit send am di full list of im cars and emissions.

She come send am email wey tell am to "get a life".

Greta don enta plenti high profile pipo on top di mata of climate change.

She don enta one trouser with world leaders on social media including former US President, Donald Trump, Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro and Russia President Vladimir Putin.

Andrew Tate na part of di pipo wey collect im Twitter account back from Elon Musk afta dem ban am for 2017 di yeye tin im bin tok about women.

Wetin we call dis foto, Greta Thunberg

Who be Andrew Tate

Oga Tate na former kickboxer wey become popular for 2016, wen dem disqualify am comot fron di TV show Big Brother because of video wey be like sat e dey attack woman.

At di time wen dem bounce am from Big Brother House, Tate say di video bin dey edited, e say na "total lie to make me look bad".

E come enta social media dey yarn beans, sotay dem ban am for Twitter afta e say women suppose, take responsibility if pesin rape dem.

Oga Tate don also chop ban for YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. TikTok sef comot am say, "misogyny na hateful ideology wey no dey tolerated".

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy

Andrew Tate na 35 year old na also former chess champion wey grow up for United Kingdom before im come go Romania for 2010.

For YouTube video wey im delete, e say paart of di reason im move na because, according to am, e dey easier to run from rape charges for di kontri.

Even though dem don ban am commot all platforms, im followers still dey share im contents wey dey get millions of views.

Oda yeye tins im don tok be say, women no sabi drive, and 18 to 19 year olds fine pass 25 year olds cos dem neva nack plenti men.

E also say women na men property wen dem dey togeda.

E don use money, fast cars, guns and women take attract plenti young boys dem say e be self-help guru and if dem follow wetin e tok, dem fit be like am.

Oga Tate bin tell Piers Morgan for recent interview say im views dey misunderstood.