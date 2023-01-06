Why US House of Reps neva get Speaker afta three days and 11 votes

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di Republican leader of di House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy don fail im bid to ve elected as speaker for di 11th time for di third day of voting.

Somee right-wingers for im party na dem make am say e no go be di next Speaker,

Republicans bin don take ova di House for November midterm elections but dis kasala don block di chamber to swear in members or pass bills.

Di Speaker need 218 vote to dey elected and 20 hard line Republican lawmakers no wan give McCarthy di vote.

Republicans take ova di house with 222 votes to 212.

While di minority Democrats dey stand in one voice behind dia leader, New York Hakeem Jeffries di first black pesin wey go lead pesiin for Congress, e no dey likely say e go fit collect six Republican votes.

Na 1860 wey dem don vote for Speaker plenti times

Di last time dis kain tin bin happun na fro 1860.

Dis na wen di United States union bin almost scata on top di mata of slavery.

Dis one make di lower chamber of Congress vote plenti times to pick speaker.

Back den im bin take up to 44 ballots for dem to elect pesin.

Wetin be di way forward

Lawmakers for di divided chamber go reorganize by noon (17:00 GMT) on Friday to continue di ballot.

Rules no tok say di speaker of di House must to be member so on Thursday, Florida Republican Matt Gaetz bin cast protest ballot for former President Donald Trump to serve or di role.

E say, "Dis dey end in one of two ways, either Kevin McCarthy comot imself for di race or we arrage straitjacket wey we no go want fit comot".

Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert bin nominate lawmaker form Oklahoma, say make her colleagues leave oga McCarthy for one side say Republicans "need to reach place wia dem go fit dey tink wetin life afta Kevin McCarthy look like".

Di pipo wey no wan back McCarthy say dem no sure sat di Californoa congressman na Republican true-true even though e get endorsement from former President Trump.

Ralph Norman of South Carolina tell BBC say e no just trust McCarthy as e reveal di threats dem don collect from im team if dem no fall in line, say dem go comot dem from committees and pull all dia privileges.

Dis na as oga McCarthy don put concessions for ground give di rebels like seat fror di influential rules committee wey dey set di wat dem dey debate legislation for di chamber, also e gree to reduce di trigger for vote to comot SPeaker to one House member.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Florida Republican Matt Gaetz don call for Trump to be leader of di House

Wetin dis hold up on Speaker vote don pause

Di Speaker of di House na di second in line to di presidency, afta Vice President Kamala Harris.

Na dem dey set di agenda for di House and no legislative business fit happun without dem.

Dem dey needed also to swear in di new congress pipo into di House.