How Tobi Amusan break World record for Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Tobi Amusan bin break di world record for di semi-finals

one hour wey don pass

Tobi Amusan don become di first Nigerian to win gold for di Athletics World Championships.

Di Nigerian runner clock 12.06 seconds to win gold for di Women’s hurdles event for Oregon, USA

Amusan win her first ever worldwide title and medal for di 100metres hurdle of di semi-finals.

She run fast pass for di finals with 12.6 seconds time but dem no go register am as record.

Officiators say di wind bin dey too favourable (at +2.5 wen di maximum wey dey legal na +2.0)

Sunday bin mark ogbonge night for di Nigerian team.

Na for di last night of competition dem put demselves for di medal board.

And e for be two gold for Nigeria, as Ese Brume lead her long jump field with her 7.02m jump.

But German, Malaika Mihambo (wey get Tanzanian roots), flog am for her fourth attempt at 7.09m.

And she even jump past dat one for her last attempt, with 7.12m.

Tobi Amusan just dey cry tears of joy as dem dey play di Nigerian anthem for Hayward Field stadium, Eugene, Oregon.

Dis fit be di greatest and proudest night for Team Nigeria for dis championships.

Tobi Amusan set new African record 19th June 2022

Tobi Amusan profile

Oluwatobiloba Amusan na Nigerian Hurdler.

Dem born her on April 23, 1997 and she from Ijebu-Ode.

She dey school for University of Texas, afta she finish from Our Lady of Apostles Secondary school, Ijebu-Ode.

She finish 4th for di 2020 Tokyo Olympics and she just set new African record.

She be Nigeria National Champion and currently rank No 3 for di world.

She don win plenti Gold medals for Nigeria, especially for di Commonwealth Games.

African Games and di African Championships both for Relay.