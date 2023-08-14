Fotos of Super Falcons visit for Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Busola Kukoyi Wetin we call dis foto, Some Super Falcons players wit Nigeria First lady and Vice President wife

Nigeria First Lady, host di Super Falcons for State House for Abuja on Monday.

Di visit dey come one week afta Nigeria bin crash out of di Women World Cup for Australia and New Zealand.

Di Super Falcons bin reach di round of 16 for di tournament but lose to England for penalty kick.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu receive some of di players, dia technical team and officials of di Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“…Una give eviritin, and we support una. We dey proud of una”. She tok

Senator Tinubu hail di players for di way dem represent Nigeria for di world stage and add say di world notice di players talent.

“Although di final result no go our way, I wan remind una say victory no only dey determined by di score for field. Di unbreakable spirit and unity wey una show na di true mark of success”. She add put

“Una no only represent Nigeria for di global stage but una also don become role models for our youth, especially young girls wey also wish to be like una”.

Players wey dey di meeting na team captain Onome Ebi, midfielder Christy Ucheibe and goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi, most of di players don return to dia clubs.

Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi, say: ‘’Di team bin work very hard to bring di Fifa Women World Cup Trophy back home.

She add say ''di team go kontinu to work hard to make sure say dem make di kontri proud for football field''.

Nigeria finish second for group B wey gey Australia, Canada and Ireland.

Dem win Australia and play draw wit Canada and Ireland.

Asisat Oshoala become di first Nigerian woman or man footballer to score for three World Cups.

She break di record wit her winning goal against Australia wey see Nigeria win di game 3-2.

Wia dis foto come from, Busola Kukoyi Wetin we call dis foto, First lady Senator Tinubu and some of di players, dia technical team and officials of Nigeria football federation

Wia dis foto come from, Busola Kukoyi Wetin we call dis foto, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau present Super Falcons jersey to Nigeria First Lady

Meanwhile on Sunday August 13, Osun state Govnor also host Super Falcons players, Rasheedat Ajibade and Rofiat Imuran wey come from di south west state.

During di meeting di Govnor Ademola Adeleke praise dia performance during di tournament and add say im administration dey committed to di growth of di girl-child and sports development for Osun state.

Wia dis foto come from, Govnor Ademola Adeleke Wetin we call dis foto, Rofiat Imuran, Gov Ademola Adeleke and Rasheedat Ajibade

Wia dis foto come from, Govnor Ademola Adeleke Wetin we call dis foto, Gov Ademola Adeleke, Rasheedat Ajibade and Rofiat Imuran