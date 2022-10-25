A﻿t least three pipo don die inside one school shooting for America

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

25 October 2022, 06:50 WAT New Informate 42 minutes wey don pass

At least three pipo, including di suspect, don die and seven odas don injure afta one shooting inside one high school for St Louis, Missouri.

Di gunman enter Central Visual & Performing Arts High School small time afta 09:00 local time (13:00 GMT) on Monday.

Di doors of di school building bin dey locked and e no dey immediately clear how di suspect enter.

Witnesses say pipo lives save afta di gunman weapon jam during di attack.

St Louis Public Schools say police "quickly stopp" di gunman.

Di suspect wey police identify as a 19-year-old former student, exchange gunfire with police and later die from im injuries.

Im reason for di attack for di school wey get about 400 students no dey clear.

Dem pronounce one teenage girl dead inside di school, while one woman die for hospital, police tell local media.

Di seven injured pipo - three girls and four boys - all get non-life-threatening injuries, according to local media.

Students bin dey run out of di school wen officers land and say di attacker get "long gun", according to di city police commissioner Michael Sack.

E bin say seven security workers on site bin act quickly to notify oda staff and contact police.

Dem find say di gunman carry hundreds of bullets wey e sort into nearly one dozen high-capacity magazines, Mr Sack later tok, adding say: "E for dey much worse."

"Dis na heart-breaking day for all of us," e add. FBI agents dey help di investigation.

One student tell di KMOV local news station say di attacker bin waka go meet one friend and aske her: "You ready to die?"

Raven Terry tok say: "We just run real, real fast... and we just dey cry, as we dey shake."

Taniya Gholston, 16, tell di St Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper say di gunman bin enter her classroom and try to shoot her.

"I bin dey try to run and I no fit run," she tok. "Me and am make eye contact but I make am out becos im gun jam."She say she hear di attacker dey say: "I don tire for dis damn school."

Police say di gunman graduate last year from di school and no get history of criminal behaviour.

One of di victims dey identified by family as health teacher Jean Kuczka.

Kuczka, 61, bin don dey teach for di school since 2008, according to one online biography, and be grandmother of seven.

"My mama love kids," her daughter Abigail Kuczka tell di Post-Dispatch, adding say she bin die as she dey protect her students.

Reports say those wey injure dey suffer from gunshot wounds, shrapnel injuries and cardiac arrest.

"Our children no suppose to experience dis," St Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tok for one news conference afta di shooting.

"Dem no suppose to go through active shooter drills in case sometin happens. And unfortunately, e happen today."

Data from di Education Week outlet show say at least 35 school shootings don happun in which at least dem kill one pesin or injure am, so far dis year.