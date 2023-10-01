Death of Greatness Olorunfemi spark debate about wetin law tok on emergency treatment for Nigeria
Di federal competition & consumer protection commission for Nigeria say dem dey investigate di death of Greatness Olorunfemi.
Olurunfemi na di young lady wey be victim of 'one chance operators wey die for Abuja recently.
Dem push her comot from moving car. She later die afta one hospital for Abuja allegedly no gree treat her wen pipo rush her go dia.
On Saturday, 30 September FCCPC release statement to react to her death.
‘’Our major concern na if Greatness Olorunfemi die on account of failure wey dey inside di commission bill of rights or oda enforceable legal instruments as regards attention and care to patients generally, specifically, for emergency situations wia victims of criminal conduct need medical attention’’. FCCPC tok .
FCCPC say dem go support and work wit di FCT administration for dis investigation.
Olorunfemi death pain plenty pipo well-well, sake of her death pipo don begin find out wetin di law tok about emergency treatment and gunshot wounds for Nigeria
Compulsory treatment and care for victims of gunshots law
Na for 2017 dem pass di ‘Compulsory treatment and victims of gunshots’ Law wey mandate hospitals evri wia for Nigeria to treat emergency patients no matter wetin cause dia injury.
Na di 8th Senate under former Senate president Bukola Saraki pass di Law wey dem make to protect di lives of Nigerians.
Di Death of Greatness Olorunfemi bring back the essence of di Law wey pipo say di management of Maitama General Hospital in Abuja allegedly break.
- Every hospital for Nigeria whether na public or private go accept or receive, for immediate and adequate treatment whether pesin get police clearance or not for gunshot wound.
- Everi pesin, including security agents go assist pesin wit gunshot wound and make sure say dem take di pesin go di nearest hospital for immediate treatment
- Di law also say pesin wey get gunshot wound go receive immediate and adequate treatment from any hospital for Nigeria weda e get money to deposit
- And di law say make dem no treat pesin wit gunshot wound anyhow including torture either by pipo or authority wey be police or oda security agencies.
- Hospital wey receive or accept any pesin wit gunshot wound for treatment suppose report di fact to di nearest police station within two hours wen dem begin treatment
- Di police go sharpely begin investigate di mata to know di reason why dem shot di pesin
- Di police no suppose invite any pesin wit gunshot wound from hospital for come dia station for investigation unless di Chief Medical director say di pesin dey fit and di pesin no need urgent medical care.
- Hospital wey fail to make report don commit offence and dem dey liable on conviction to fine of N100,000.00 and every doctor wey dey directly connected to di mata dey liable on conviction of six months for prison or fine of N100,000.00 or both.
- Di hospital on demand wey get background information of di victim fit dey forced to incriminate di victim
- Pesin wey fail, neglect or no gree give di report don commit offence and di pesin dey liable to conviction , or fine of N50,000.00 or fit go prison for six months or face di two punishment.
- Everi pesin wey volunteer or help victim of gunshots go dey treated wit respect and no go dey subjected to unnecessary and embarrassing questions for dia good heart to save life
- Pesin wey commit offence under dis law wey lead to or cause physical, mental, emotional and psychological damage to di victim too don commit offence and dey liable on conviction go, go prison for a term wey no dey more dan 15 years and not less dan five years without options of fine
- Hospital wey receive any pesin wit gunshot wound go notify di family members or relatives of di victims as far as dem know within 24 hours of knowing about di victim identity
- Any pesin or authority including police officer oda security agents or hospital wey just stand and fail to perform dia duty under di law wey come lead to unnecessary death of any pesin wit gunshot wound don commit offence and di pesin dey liable on conviction to a fine of N500,000.00 or go prison for five years or serve di two punishment
- Hospital or facility wey take or receive any pesin wit gunshot would suppose keep record of di treatment
- Di company wey commit offence under dis law, di Oga of di di company go face prosecution according to di law
- In addition to any oda penalty under di law, di High Court go order di pesin or company wey chop conviction for di offence to make amends to di victim by directing di pesin or company to pay di victim di amount wey di equivalent to di loss dem wey di victim sustain
- Also di orde of restitution fit dey enforced by di victim or by di persecutor on behalf of di victim dis dey like di judgement for civil action