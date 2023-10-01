Death of Greatness Olorunfemi spark debate about wetin law tok on emergency treatment for Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Greatness Olorunfemi/Instagram

52 minutes wey don pass

Di federal competition & consumer protection commission for Nigeria say dem dey investigate di death of Greatness Olorunfemi.

Olurunfemi na di young lady wey be victim of 'one chance operators wey die for Abuja recently.

Dem push her comot from moving car. She later die afta one hospital for Abuja allegedly no gree treat her wen pipo rush her go dia.

On Saturday, 30 September FCCPC release statement to react to her death.

‘’Our major concern na if Greatness Olorunfemi die on account of failure wey dey inside di commission bill of rights or oda enforceable legal instruments as regards attention and care to patients generally, specifically, for emergency situations wia victims of criminal conduct need medical attention’’. FCCPC tok .

FCCPC say dem go support and work wit di FCT administration for dis investigation.

Olorunfemi death pain plenty pipo well-well, sake of her death pipo don begin find out wetin di law tok about emergency treatment and gunshot wounds for Nigeria

Compulsory treatment and care for victims of gunshots law

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Na for 2017 dem pass di ‘Compulsory treatment and victims of gunshots’ Law wey mandate hospitals evri wia for Nigeria to treat emergency patients no matter wetin cause dia injury.

Na di 8th Senate under former Senate president Bukola Saraki pass di Law wey dem make to protect di lives of Nigerians.

Di Death of Greatness Olorunfemi bring back the essence of di Law wey pipo say di management of Maitama General Hospital in Abuja allegedly break.