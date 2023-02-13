Me and my newborn pikin dey buried alive in quake for over three days

Author, Alice Cuddy in Samandag, Turkey

Role, BBC News

32 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Baby Yagiz survive with on mama under di rubble of di earthquake for four days

E don reach one week since a deadly earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, killing thousands. But inside dis sad event, plenti stories of "miracles" don cone out. Dis is n one of dem.

Wen Necla Camuz born her second son on 27 January, she name am Yagiz, meaning "brave one".

Just 10 days later, at 04:17 local time, Necla wake up to feed her son for dia home for southern Turkey Hatay province. Moments later, dem dey buried under mounds of rubble.

Necla and her family live on di second floor of a modern five-storey building for di town of Samandag. Na "nice building", she tok, and she bin feel safe dia.

She no know say morning dat di area go dey torn apart by di earthquake, with buildings damaged and destroyed at evri turn.

"Wen di earthquake start, I bin wan go reach my husband wey bin dey di oda room, and im bin wan do di same tin too," she tok.

"But as im try to come to me with our oda son, di wardrobe fall ontop dem and e come dey impossible for dem to move.

"As di earthquake get bigger, di wall fall, di room dey shake, and di building dey change position. Wen e stop, I no even realise say I don fall one floor down. I shout dia names but no answer."

Di 33-year-old find hersef lying down with her baby on her chest, wey she still hold in her arms. One wardrobe wey din fall dey next to her save dia lives as e prevent a large slab of concrete from crushing dem.

Di two of dem remain in dis position for almost four days.

Day one

As she lie in her pyjamas under di rubble, Necla no fit see anytin but "pitch black". She gatz rely on her oda senses to work out wetin dey go on.

To her relief, she fit tell immediately say Yagiz still dey breath.

Becos of di dust, she struggle at first to breathe, but say e soon settle. She bin dey warm in di rubble.

She feel as if some children's toys bin dey under her but she no fit move herself to check, or to make herself more comfortable.

Apart from di wardrobe, di soft skin of her newborn son, and di clothes dem wear, she no feel anytin but concrete and debris.

Not too far away, she fit hear voices. She try to shout for help and bang on di wardrobe.

"Anybodi dey dia? Any pesin fit hear me?" she call.

Wen dat one no work, she pick up di small bits of rubble wey don fall next to her. She bang dem against di wardrobe, hoping say e go dey louder. She bin dey fear to hit di surface above her in case e collapse.

Still, no bodi reply her.

Necla realise say di possibility dey high say nobodi fit come.

"I bin dey terrified," she tok.

Life underground

Inside di darkness under di rubble, Necla lose all sense of time.

Dis no be wetin life supposed be like.

"You plan a lot of tings wen you get a new baby, and den… all of a sudden you dey under rubble," she tok.

Still, she know say she gatz l look after Yagiz, and bin dey able to breastfeed am in dat confined space.

E no get any source of water or food wey she fit access for herself. In desperation, she try unsuccessfully to drink her own breast milk.

Necla come dey feel di rumble of drills overhead and hear footsteps and voices, but di muffled sounds bin dey like say e dey far away.

She decide to save her energy and remain quiet unless di noises from outside came closer.

Wetin we call dis foto, Necks bin dey buried under dis rubble

She constantly dey think of her family - di baby wey dey on her chest, and di husband and son lost somewia in di debris.

She also worry about how oda loved ones dey fare in di earthquake.

Necla no think say she go make am out of di rubble, but Yagiz presence give her a reason to remain hopeful.

Im sleep much of di time, and wen he wake dey cry, she go silently feed am until im settle down.

Di rescue

After more than 90 hours underground, Necla hear di sound of dogs wey dey bark. She wonder if she dey dream.

Di barks come dey followed by di sound of voices.

"You dey OK? Knock once for yes," one pesin call into di rubble. "Which apartment you dey live in?"

Dem don find her.

Rescuers carefully dig into di ground to locate her, as she hold Yagiz.

Di darkness dey broken by torch light wey dey shine into her eyes.

Wen di rescue team from di Istanbul Municipality Fire Department ask how old Yagiz dey, Necla no fit dey sure. She only know say im bin dey 10 days old wen di earthquake happen.

Wia dis foto come from, Ekrem Imamoglu Wetin we call dis foto, Baby Yagiz make headlines after dem safe im and Necla

After handing Yagiz to di rescuers, dem carry Necla for stretcher in front of wetin look like a large crowd. She no fit recognize any faces.

As dem move her to an ambulance, she come ask confirmation say dem also save her oda son.

After di rubble

Wen she reach hospital, some family members come greet Necla and tell her say her husband of six years, Irfan, and her three-year-old son, Yigit Kerim, also dey rescued from di rubble.

But dem transfer dem hours away to one hospital for Adana province, as dem sustain serious injuries to dia legs and feet.

Wetin we call dis foto, Necla eventually reunite with her husband Irfan and three year old son Yigit Kerim

Remarkably, Necla and Yagiz no suffer any serious physical injuries. Dem keep dem for hospital for 24 hours for observation before dem discharge dem.

Necla no geg any home to return to, but a family member bring her back to a temporary blue tent em mak from wood and tarpaulin. Na dia 13 of dem in total dey stay - all don lose dia homes.

For di tent, di family dey support each oda, making pots of coffee over a small stove, playing chess and sharing stories.

Necla still dey "try" to come to terms with wetin happen to her. She say she owe Yagiz for saving her life.

"I think if my baby bin no dey strong enough to handle dis, I for no fit survive am too," she explain.

Her only dream for her son na for im never to experience anytin like dis again.

"I dey happy say im be newborn baby and e no go remember anytin," she tok.

As phone call come in, Necla smile. From a hospital bed, Irfan and Yigit Kerim smile and wave.

"Hi warrior, how you dey my son?" Irfan ask im baby through di screen.