Xi Jinping begin historic third term as China president

Wetin we call dis foto, Xi Jinping handed third term as President of China at the culmination of Two Sessions in Beijing.

China leader Xi Jinping don secure historic third term as president from di kontri rubber-stamp parliament.

Dis na afta consolidation of power wey make Xi, 69, China most dominant leader in generations.

For di Chinese system of governance, di functions of di president are largely ceremonial.

Mr Xi power dey come from say im be General Secretary of di Communist Party and Chairman of di Central Military Commission (CMC).

Dem give am di two posts for one party congress last October.

Confirmation of im third term as president dey widely expected.

Di naming of new premier na im follow as di parliament formally elect di man nominated as China next premier by President Xi Jinping.

Li Qiang na di former Communist Party leader of China biggest city, Shanghai.

Di 63-year-old receive almost every vote from more dan 2,900 delegates for di National People's Congress.

A close ally of President Xi, e dey considered a pragmatist and go dey tasked with reviving di kontri struggling economy.

Oda various ministers wey dey go announce for di coming days dey considered more important.

Di new appointees dey mostly expected to be Xi Jinping loyalists.

On Friday, Mr Xi also gain anoda term as di chairman of di CMC of di People's Republic of China.

Na two CMCs dey di kontri- one na party organisation while anoda na state institution - but dia make-up dey usually di same.

Mr Xi has solidified im rule as China reopen from dia bruising zero-Covid policy wey don cause anti-goment protests.

Di konri also dey face ffalling birth rate wey don threaten dia economic growth engine.

Ties between Beijing and Washington not too strong, couple with di recent allegations by US wey say China don dey spy on dem with balloons.

"Weda a strengthened Xi and increasing centralisation dey enof to overcome these problems - or perhaps make dem worse -dey unknown and maybe no dey knowable at present," Ian Chong, one political scientist for National University Singapore, tell BBC.

"In a sense, Xi dey bet dat centralisation under di party with am for di helm na solution to these disparate issues," e tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Xi Jinping, President of China, appear for Two Sessions inside Beijing.

Di so-called Two Sessions of di National People's Congress and di Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) dis week dey closely watched as e provide a glimpse into China direction in di coming years.

Since Mao Zedong, leaders for China don dey limited to two terms in office.

Wen Mr Xi get dis restriction changed for 2018, e transform am into a figure with a reach wey pipo neva see since Chairman Mao.

Also on Friday, di national legislature appoint Han Zheng, one 68-year-old former Politburo Standing Committee member, as vice president.

Di importance of di position varies since dia functions no dey fully defined.

However, di last vice president, Wang Qishan, front Mr Xi's anti-corruption campaign, Chong tok.