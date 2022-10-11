L﻿ist of Nigerians wey receive 2022 national honours award plus wetin e mean

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@tolu ogunlesi

11 October 2022, 18:32 WAT New Informate 40 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday confer national honours to 449 Nigerians and friends of Nigeria.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and di President Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari dey among big ogas wey attend di event wey take place for di International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Some of di recipients of di award include di President late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; Director General of di World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Registrar of di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede; di Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Govnor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State plus odas.

Wia dis foto come from, Government of Nigeria

W﻿etin dis National Honours Award

Di national honours awards dey established by di National Honours Act of No 6 in 1964.

But e don bin take effect from October 1, 1963 before dem establish am.

Di Act empower di president by warrant, di Nigerian Order of Dignity to honour deserving citizens wey don contribute to di development of and progress of di kontri in any field of endeavour.

H﻿ow some of di recipients react

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Sir Benedict Ayade Wetin we call dis foto, C﻿ross River state Govnor Ben Ayade dey receive im award

Govnor Ben Ayade of Cross River State post for im Facebook page foto of imsef dey collect di National Honours Award.

Ben Ayade write on to of di post say; "Commander of di Order of Niger (CON)."

A﻿nd for anoda post, di govnor write say; "Dat feeling"

D﻿elta State Govnor, Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa thank di president and di National Honours Awards Committee for recognizing am as Commander of di Order of di Niger (CON) .