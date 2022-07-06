Villager wey see gunmen attack president Buhari convoy tok how e happun

More details don emerge on how President Muhammadu Buhari convoy attack happun.

Mallam Habu Sani na resident of Marke village wey wia some gunmen attack di presidential motorcade as dem dey head to Daura town wia di presido wan spend im salah holiday.

Tor be say Buhari dey plan to spend some time for im home town of Daura dis weekend as part of muslim celebration of Eid.

According to Mallam Habu wey speak to BBC News Pidgin wetin happun no be planned attack on di president advance convoy but na ‘chance’ encounter.

E add say to di best of im knowledge di exchange of fire no lead to death of anybody from di village.

And dem no see both di gunmen or di president pipo move dead bodi after di incident, di villager tok.

“On Tuesday evening gunmen bin attack Unguwan Banza village dem rustle cattle kill three pipo and na as dem dey return dem con jam di convoy of president Buhari wey dey pass, na from dia exchange of fire start.”

“Di gunmen wey dey three on each bike reach about 300 in number and dem carry heavy weapons.”

Mallam Habu say na Wednesday morning funeral prayers hold for di 3 pipo wey di gunmen kill during dia first attack before dem attack presidential convoy.

Meanwhile, na for di same area of Dutsima for Katsina state gunmen kill Assistant Commissioner of police Aminu Umar and one oda officer as dem dey undergo clearance operation.

Police statement while condoling families of dia officers say di gunmen over 300 of dem carry general purpose machine guns and AK47 weapons.

In fact some say na di same set of gunmen carry out both attacks on di police team and di president convoy.

'Attack on Buhari convoy na serious security concerns'

Mike Ejiofor, former Director General of Nigeria Secrete Police, say di attack on di president convoy for Katsina state na major source of worry to Nigerians.

Oga Ejiofor explain give say if di gunmen fit go di extent of attacking di goment convoy, e mean say dem di send message say nobody dey safe for di kontri.

E further explain give say dey way tins dey now, di goment gatz deploy more technology to take fight di gunmen.

Di security expert also want dem to use di Airforce to bombard dem since dem no get rules of engagement.

“Nigerian security gatz step up dia game sake of say if you see di pattern of attack, e dey clear say di bandit dey dey cari out coordinated attacks’.

Dem dey target special area wit di goal to achieve dia aim wey neva dey clear to di goment” im tok

Di security expert yarn say as e be now e dey difficult for di kontri security to fit fight di bandit for ground sake of how dem dey move in hundreds.

E add say dem dey move on top bike wit sophisticated weapon to cari out dia operations.

Wia President Buhari dey during convoy attack for Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari bin no dey di convoy wen di gunmen begin attack di motorcade.

Di senior toktok pesin to di President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu confam dis inside one statement on Tuesday night.

E say di "attackers bin open fire on di convoy from ambush positions but di military, police and DSS personnel wey dey accompanying di convoy repel dem".

Di advance bin dey on dia way to Daura ahead of President Buuhari visit to im hometown for Sallah celebration wey go happun on Saturday, 9 July.

Two pipo dey injured and dem dey receive treatment for hospital according to di statement.

Di Presidency describe as "sad and unwelcome, di shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, for di convoy of cars wey dey carry di Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of di President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

Di attackers bin open fire on di convoy from ambush positions but dem dey repelled by di military, police and DSS personnel accompanying di convoy".