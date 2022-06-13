Queen Elizabeth II be world 2nd-longest serving monarch in history

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Queen Elizabeth II

Di Queen don become di second-longest serving monarch in history.

As of Monday, Queen Elizabeth II don dey di throne for 70 years and 127 days, second only to Louis XIV of France wey become king for age of four.

She overtake Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej, wey die for 2016, as she equal im reign on Sunday.

Last weekend, di 96-year-old Platinum Jubilee bin dey marked wit four days of celebrations across di UK.

She bin officially reach 70 years of rule for 6 February, as dem choose di extended bank holiday weekend for di Jubilee events.

Many of di events - including one pageant, Trooping di Colour and one star-studded concert for Buckingham Palace - involve one outdoor element wey dey more suited to summer months.

If di Queen still dey rule for May 2024 she go take di title of di longest-reigning modern monarch.

Louis XIV reign of 72 years and 110 days from 1643 to 1715.

But e only start to rule personally for im 20s, for 1661.

Di Queen become monarch for di age of 25, afta di death of her father for di early hours of 6 February 1952.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, She delight many pipo by appearing on di Buckingham Palace balcony during di Jubilee weekend.

For September 2015, she become di longest-reigning British monarch when she surpass di reign of her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria.

She say for di time, e no be title "to which I don ever hope to become".

She also become di longest reigning female monarch for world history on dat day.

Her oda records include being di oldest reigning queen ever and di oldest British monarch ever.

Di Queen, wey get movement problem, bin don dey take on fewer official duties recently.

Her family members - notably di Cambridges and Prince Charles and Camilla - don dey take more prominent role, as a result.

She delight many pipo by appearing on di Buckingham Palace balcony during di Jubilee weekend.

And e never dey known when she go appear for public next.

One occasion fit be Royal Ascot, one favourite event of di horse-loving Queen wey dey happun dis week. But she miss last year meet.

For di close of di Jubilee weekend, she write letter of thanks to di British public.

She say she dey "humbled and deeply touched" by di number of pipo to don celebrate wit her.

Di Queen wey bin dey absent for some of di events, but say "my heart bin dey wit you all", and add: