Ondo police report suspected abduction of 'pikins' for Valentino area

Wetin we call dis foto,

42 minutes wey don pass

One case of suspected abduction inside Valentino area of Ondo town dey under investigation.

Na wetin Police for di South West Nigerian state tell BBC Pidgin on Saturday afternoon.

E follow reports of suspected minors for condition wey be like mass kidnap case for di area.

Funmilayo Odunlami, di Police Public Relations Officer say dem dey di area now to torchlight di mata.

DSP Odunlami say further information go dey communicated later.

Just last month gunmen storm one Catholic Church for Owo town inside Ondo State come kill 40 worshippers and injure several odas.

Authorities never arrest anybody wey dey in connection with di attack.