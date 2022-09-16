'Asuu strike make me japa to Uganda'

Mansur Abubakar

Just few months ago, Isyaku Abubakar bin dey look forward to starting a new life as a student of Ahmadu Bello University for Zaria, e pass im Joint Admissions and Matriculation Boards, Jamb exam in flying colours and na studying for Nigeria dey in mind.

But as di latest strike by di Academic Union of Universities, Asuu, wey begin since February 2022 no gree end and for August, Isyaku move to Uganda wia e dey now study for International University of East Africa.

“I neva for once dey interested in foreign studies if not for Asuu strike, I wait for dem to resume but e no happun na why I decide to move to Uganda.”

“And by di grace of God in less dan three years I go don complete my studies since na three semesters in a year we dey do.”

“Di Asuu problem don make am nearly impossible to finish your studies in time, for example, for a four year course pesin fit reach six or seven years na why many dey take decision to migrate to oda kontris.”

E say oda Nigerians also dey di school wey e dey study and same Asuu motivate dem to go Uganda.

Isyaku inside im new University for Uganda

Yusuf Abdulhadi dey 200 level for Bayero University but tok say as di strike no wan finish na im e take decision to move to anoda kontri too for im studies and at di moment, e dey with Les Cours Sonou University for Benin Republic.

Plenty oda students like Isyaku and Yusuf don choose to take dia destiny into dia own hands by going to anoda kontri to get di education wey dem feel say dia kontri dey deny dem as things stand.

E get some odas wey go like travel like Isyaku and Yusuf but as money no dey, dem no get choice but to remain and wait for Asuu to resume.

Ameerah Abdullahi na one of those students and she say assuming her parent fit afford she for don abandon her Chemistry course for Federal University Dutse months ago.

“I suppose dey 300 level now but I still dey 100 due to covid lockdown and now Asuu strike, na lack of money make me still dey Nigeria aswear.”

Consultants and agents dey cash out from di situation

Mahmud Bashir dey run educational agency for Kano. E tell BBC Pidgin say in di last couple of months, e don help at least 30 students move from federal universities to foreign ones.

E tok say many dey opt for universities for Togo, Benin and Uganda due to lower costs compared to students wey dey look towards Europe.

“I tell you say in di last few months due to this strike, I don help 30 students get admission for different kontries outside Nigeria.”

“Di most popular destinations for Nigerian students at di moment na Benin, Togo, Ghana and Uganda.”

Mahmud tok say those kontris dey cheaper compared to students wey wan go Europe and dat di most important tin na for education to continue.

“I even know pesin wey bin dey 400 level for Nigeria but as dem dey waste time to give am transcripts e abandon am start afresh for Benin Republic.”

Abdul Danladi anoda agent wey get office for Kano say im business dey boom due to di Asuu strike as na 10 students in di last two months e helep cross over to oda kontris.

“10 in di last two months, in fact di last student just call few days ago to tell me say e don start im lectures for International University of East Africa for Uganda.”

“Both male and female follow join for di students wey dey travel, I feel say students dey frustrated about wetin dey happun for Nigeria so dem dey find solutions.”

One staff of Bayero University for Kano wey no wan make we mention im name confam say requests from students for dia transcripts don increase in di last couple of months.

According to di staff, dem dey treat di requests wey dem dey get as na pesin right to choose wia im wan study.

Yusuf dey Benin Republic dey study now

Di issues wey dey prolong di ASUU strike

One of di major issue wey di block negotiation between goment delegates and Asuu na di issue of dia payment platform. Asuu dey insist say goment must use dia University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) platform to take pay dia salary.

Di president of Asuu Victor Emmanuel Osodeke say di National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wey suppose conduct integrity test on UTAS don abandon am even afta dem upgrade di payment platform.

Ova di last few months, both Asuu and di federal goment don meet up some times for di ministry of Labour and Productivity to iron out di issues and find solution.

For 2009, di goment agree wit Asuu say dem go review dia condition of service evri five years .

Di condition of service include di salaries and allowances of di lecturers dem. Anoda tin wey dem don chook eye on top na di review of di payment system.

Di Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa bin tell tori pipo say di UTAS fail integrity test and say dem dey wait for Asuu to upgrade dia payment system and send am back to dem. But dem bin tok say till date, Asuu neva return di upgraded version to dem to consider and certify weda e dey okay.

A﻿suu vs FG

Di National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) chook eye inside di case wey Nigeria goment file against Asuu sake of di strike.

Di goment bin approach di court to order di striking lecturers to call off dia strike. D﻿i court don adjourn di hearing to 16 September, 2022.

For letter wey dem address to di chief registrar of di National Industrial Court of Nigeria, wit date 8 September, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, ask di court to give di issue quick hearing make dem bring di dispute to end.

