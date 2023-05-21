President Muhammadu Buhari dey leave legacy of kidnapping, inflation and debt

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari

21 May 2023, 13:09 WAT New Informate 16 minutes wey don pass

Wen e step down next week President Muhammadu Buhari go leave Nigerians wit more security problems, poorer and di kontri go dey in more debt pass wen e enta office for 2015.

Di former military ruler become president afta e win historic election wey see di defeat of underperforming incumbent Goodluck Jonathan.

E ride on di wave of hope say change dey possible, powerful coalition support am and e get reputation say e be hard-man soja, wey go get tins done.

Afta oga Buhari small taste of power for di 1980s, im second coming na on di back of promises say e go deal wit di dangerous Islamist insurgency for di north-east and tackle widespread corruption.

E be di last of a generation of military men wey British soja train wey later rule di kontri.

But di 80-year-old eight years for power don leave many pipo disappointed.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, dey wen dem first elect Muhammadu Buhari for 2015

Wit di help of improved military hardware from America, e bin dey able to tackle Boko Haram plus oda extremists groups for di north-east.

While di group still dey carry out attacks on communities and military installations for di region, na big improvement from di years wey dem bin dey operate freely and control a large portion of Nigeria territory.

Oga Buhari also use Chinese loans to upgrade di bad road and rail infrastructure, e build new port in Lagos, e complete one very important bridge for di south-east, and e pass di ogbonge electoral and oil-sector laws.

Di emergence of violent groups like di Boko Haram for oda parts of di kontri under im watch, don scata whatever gains dem record for di north-east against di Islamist militants.

Farmers/Herdsmen clashes

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Wen dem swear am in President Buhari say: "We fit fix our problems."

Clashes between farmers and cattle herders from di Fulani ethnic group, wey bin dey serious for years, lead to deadly armed confrontations wit ethnic element, as di goment run out of ideas of how to solve di problem of wia animals fit graze.

Oga Buhari, wey be Fulani from northern Nigeria, bin chop accuse say e dey bias for di conflict and powerful southern state govnors see im proposal of grazing reserves for di herders as scope to use force collect dia land.

Some of di armed groups wey di farmer-herder crisis bin create don since turn to violent motorcycle-riding bandits, wey dey target communities for di north-west and central states. groups don help turn lucrative kidnap-for-ransom business into one monster wey now don spread to all parts of di kontri.

Kidnap

Wia dis foto come from, OTHER

Kidnapping start for di first decade of di century, wen dem dey kidnap oil workers for di Niger Delta and e blossom under president Buhari watch as di targets change.

For instance, thousands of school children bin dey abducted between December 2020 and September 2021, according to di UN children's organisation, Unicef. Di same tin happun for 2014, wen dem kidnap 270 girls from one school for Chibok.

Mr Ahmadu, wey originally from di president home state of Katsina, don abandon im house and run go neighbouring Kano wit thousands odas because of di activities of armed groups for di region.

Independent People of Biafra (IPOB)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

Many also believe say Mr Buhari bin mishandle di situation wey one separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu throw up.

Mr Kanu na di head of di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), one group wey wan separate di South-east, goment do ban di group.

E be charismatic figure wey get big appetite for sensationalism wey e dey feed im devotees via im internet radio station.

Many Nigerians bin ignore Ipob until Buhari goment for 2015 bin first arrest oga Kanu for treason. A later state-sanctioned attack on im home mark di beginning of armed confrontation wey don spread out of control, and don claim hundreds of lives in di process.

Afta e escape for 2017, dem abduct am in unclear circumstances abroad and return am to Nigeria for 2021 to face trial. One judge don order im release as di process of im return dey illegal but authorities continue to keep am for custody.

Security

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Di attack on one church for Ondo state wia dem kill dozens of worshippers last year na one of di many violent incidents

security challenges bin make many pipo question how Buhari take dey handle sector wey suppose be im area of expertise.

"I dey surprised at di level of embarrassment e don bring to im constituency, di military, despite all di promises e bin make," one retired Colonel Hassan Stan-Labi, a security analyst tok.

"How you fit fail for your own area of specialty?" e ask.

Oil theft

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di theft of crude oil don partly account for di falling leve of production

Di insecurity for di kontri under Mr Buhari dey lowkey for di oil-rich Niger Delta wia oil-militants and sea pirates bin hold well-well for di past.

But di peace dem experience bin coincide wit a period of large-scale oil theft, and goment dey accused of looking away while different groups for di region tiff crude from di pipelines. Dis make Nigeria production go down to a 30-year low in 2022.

Di shocking discovery last October say one kilometres-long pipeline dey wey dem dey use tiff oil dey described by commentators as "nearly impossible" without help from authorities.

For one location, thieves build dia own 4km-long pipeline through di heavily guarded creeks to di Atlantic Ocean. For here, dem dey openly load barges and vessels di oil dem tiff from one seven-metre rig visible for miles on top di open waters.

Dat theft on such a scale happun directly under Mr Buhari, wey also double as Nigeria petroleum minister, e undermine im claim to dey fight corruption, Salaudeen Hashim of anti-corruption NGO Cleen Foundation, tell BBC.

Mr Buhari integrity also dey questioned by im frequent medical trips go UK even though e don spend plenty money to renovate di clinic for di presidential villa.

Dis lack of transparency don "drain taxpayers' monies, encourage illegal financial flows plus oda corruption-enabling activities di administration bin preach against", Auwal Rafsanjani, di head of Transparency International in Nigeria, tell BBC.

Mr Rafsanjani score di administration four out of 10 in fighting corruption, e add say Mr Buhari appointment of pipo wit ongoing corruption cases to im cabinet and im wife long stays for expensive Dubai homes "dey contrary to di best practices by an administration wey dey fight corruption and mismanagement".

Economy

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Queues form outside banks

As e leave, Mr Buhari handling of di Nigerian economy go most likely dey remembered for im failed pt earlier dis year at redesigning di local currency.

One exercise wey dem no plan well cause katakaka sake of scarcity of di new naira notes, di scarcity wey don almost disappear now bin result in untold hardship for millions of pipo for di kontri wey dey rely on cash for dia basic needs.

"Dat man destroy di small business we dey do," one university graduate for Abuja wey dey make money by supplying banknotes to her customers before di cash crisis tok.

Di mata vex her well-well sake of one common problem for Nigeria – unemployment among educated young pipo.

Currently one in three Nigerians wey wan work no fit get job. Before Mr Buhari take over power dat figure dey less one in 10.

Goment bin blame drastic drop in oil prices for dia early days, Covid pandemic and Russia war for Ukraine.

But some of dia policies, like currency restrictions and closing di land borders to boost local production, don contribute to record inflation wey don make millions poorer and erase di Nigerian middle-class line.

Last week, wit di end in sight, Mr Buhari bin beg lawmakers make dem quick-quick approve one $800m (£640m) loan from di World Bank. Nigeria public debt don pass $150bn dis year – wen e take over na small e take pass $60bn.