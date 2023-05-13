Ukraine Zelensky meet Pope Francis for Rome

19 minutes wey don pass

Pope Francis don tell Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky say e dey always pray for peace after di two meet privately for di Vatican.

Di pontiff also stress on di urgent need to help "di most fragile people, innocent victims" of di full-scale invasion wey Russia launch last year.

Oga Zelensky bin earlier meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wey assure am of Rome's support for united Ukraine.

More dan 1,000 police dey deployed and a no-fly zone over Rome dey in place.

For one statement on Saturday, di Holy See say di Pope Francis and President Zelensky "discuss di humanitarian and political situation for Ukraine wey di ongoing war cause " during one meeting wey last about 40 minutes.

Di Argentine pontiff and President Zelensky "both gree on di need to continue humanitarian efforts to support di population".

Di statement add say : "Di Pope don assure im constant prayer and continuous invocation to di Lord for peace - since last February" - wen Russian President Vladimir Putin order di full-scale invasion.

Pope Francis don often tok say di Vatican dey ready to act as a mediator for di conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier dis month, e state say di Vatican dey work on a peace plan to end di war, saying dat di mission "no dey public yet. Wen e enta public, I go tok about am."

But di relationship between Ukraine and di Vatican sometimes dey uneasy.

Last August, Ukraine ambassador to di Vatican take di unusual step of criticising di Pope after di pontiff bin refer to Darya Dugina, di daughter of one Russian ultra-nationalist figure, wey die for car bomb, as an "innocent" victim of war.

Earlier on Saturday, President Zelensky hold toktok with im counterpart Sergio President Mattarella, and den meet Ms Meloni for a working lunch.

Italy historically get strong ties with Moscow.

Silvio Berlusconi, leader of di conservative Forza Italia party, na old padi of President Putin. Dem don go trips together and exchange birthday gifts.

Matteo Salvini, di deputy prime minister, don frequently voice pro-Russian sentiments and criticise military assistance to Ukraine. President Zelensky no dey expected to meet either Oga Salvini or Oga Berlusconi during im trip.

For di news conference wey follow di meeting between Oga Zelensky and Ms Meloni, di Ukrainian leader bin invite "all di Italian political leaders and representatives of civil society" to visit Ukraine.

E say dem go fit able "to see wetin one single person dey capable of doing to us, wetin Putin dey capable of, and you go understand why we dey fight dis evil".

Ms Meloni stress say di war go only end when Russia stopped wetin dey "brutal and unjust aggression", and withdraw from all Ukrainian territory.

She also pledge Italy for Ukraine for "as long as e dey necessary".

Meanwhile, di German goment unveil im biggest military aid package for Ukraine yet, worth €2.7bn (£2.4bn). Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Zelensky, say di aid indicate say Russia dey "bound to lose and sit on di bench of historical shame".