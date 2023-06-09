Meet Princess Boateng, Ghana youngest Chartered Accountant

35 minutes wey don pass

Wen pesin say dem wan be accountant, pipo dey reason am as di safe choice.

Howeva, Princess Korkor Boateng take am personal wey make am run di Chartered Accountancy programme to become di youngest Chartered Accountant for Ghana.

For May, di University of Ghana hail Ms Boateng for dis achievement wey she get.

At 18, she neva even finish her undergraduate studies for di University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), as she currently dey for her final levels.

'Wetin my parents do'

She tok say, "e feel good to be di youngest chartered accountant for Ghana because my hard work and di dedication wey I put for di journey dem don recognise am."

She tok say na her mama ginger am to follow dis journey. She also collect inspiration from "di role wey accountants dey play for many organisations plus di integrity wey dem dey take hold dos positions".

She hail her parents say dem "play very important role for my life and my journey to become chartered accountant.

"Dem support me financially, emotionally and mentally and dem always dey dia to assure me for time wey I need help", she add.

Chartered accountants dey different from normal accountant sake of say dem get membership for di professional.

'Di process no easy'

Princess Boateng give di breakdown on top how she carry collabo her professional certification wit her academic certificate.

She say, "I start my education from nursery like evri body dey do for Ghana. But wen I reach primary 6, I write special common entrance exam for Akosomo International School so I go fit enta dia high school programme."

All dis lead am to apply and enta di University of Ghana for her first degree at di age of 14 years old.

She admit say, "I come learn di professional course join my first degree course and na how I come be chartered accountant for age of 18".

But tins no waka smoothly as you fit imagine, to study two courses at di same time no be beans.

Princess Boateng tok di tori well say, "I face plenti challenges for my journey to become chartered accountant and one of dem na to combine di first degree wit my professional course."

She explain am say, "I gats learn at di same time my academic course and my professional course and e get times wey my exams dey clash wit my tests and quizzes wey I get for school."

Her advise to oda pipo wey dey inspired by her tori be say, "I tink everi bodi get different path to follow, dem get dia own different goals.

"But if you dey very smart and you feel say you fit pursue your goals at a very young age, den I think say make you go for am and no allow anytin to limit you at all."

Road neva end for dis 18 year old undergraduate.

Wen she graduate, Princess Boatend don reveal say her dream job go be to work wit one of di big 4.