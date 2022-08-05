Na my husband ginger me to go training - Nigeria para powerlifting gold medallist

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

27 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria Folashade Oluwafemiayo say na her passion for para powerlifting help her set new world record and win di women's heavyweight category for di Commonwealth Games.

Di 37-year-old lift 155kgs wit her final attempt to end wit 123.4 points as compatriot Bose Omolayo took silver.

"My constant training lead me to go higher," Oluwafemiayo tell BBC Sport Africa.

"I feel so good to be di pesin to set anoda record, though na my own record. I dey determined say I wan add to di record.

"I thank my lovely husband say e dey there for me. Anytime I say I no dey go for training, e go say 'Let's go'.

"Dis na my first Commonwealth Games and e dey special. I feel good as Nigeria - win gold and silver, na great thing."

Wia dis foto come from, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sport

However, e no too dey rosy for di West Africans for di women lightweight category, as Latifat Tijani and Onyinyechi Gift Mark dey disqualified afta she arrive 25 minutes late for wia she wan check her kit.

Kenya Hellen Kariuki pick up bronze for dat event as England Zoe Newson win gold.

For day seven for Birmingham, Nigeria Goodness Nwachukwu also set new world record of 36.56 meters as she win di women F42-44/61-64 discus throw.

South Africa also enjoy success on di track as Ndodomzi Ntutu win di men's T11/12 100m in 10.83 seconds,

"Dis na tough year for me," di 36-year-old tell BBC Sport Africa.

"I get two kids and a wife, I gatz take care dem plus di training regimen dey tough. I gatz believe and trust in di coach and God say things go beta.

"Standing here, having run 10.8 twice na real proud moment for me. I don run my second and third-fastest times for dis Games."